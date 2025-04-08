Todd Pletcher will try to add to his total at the 2025 Blue Grass Stakes on Tuesday in Lexington. Pletcher has won this Kentucky Derby prep race four times, last claiming victory in 2023 with Tapit Trice en route to the Run for the Roses. He returns to Keeneland Racecourse with River Thames, the 5-2 favorite in the 2025 Blue Grass Stakes odds. Post time for Tuesday's race, which was postponed from Sunday due to inclement weather, is 5:52 p.m. ET. East Avenue and Owen Almighty are 3-1 in the 2025 Blue Grass Stakes field, followed by Chancer McPatrick (7-2) and Burnham Square (9-2). With several talented three-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Tuesday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Blue Grass Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. Last November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 score.

Top 2025 Blue Grass Stakes predictions

One surprise: Menez is fading River Thames, even though he is the betting favorite at 5-2. This three-year-old son of Maclean's Music has two wins in three career starts. He held a lead late in the Fountain of Youth Stakes before finishing runner-up to Sovereignty, but still recorded a career-best Beyer Speed Figure (95). That said, the expert isn't convinced River Thames will be as dominant at the extra distance.

"For the Blue Grass, he has a tricky draw, inside the other two speed horses, Owen Almighty and East Avenue. New jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. could go to the lead if neither of the other two wants it or let the other two go if the pace gets too hot," Menez told SportsLine. You can see all of Menez's 2025 Blue Grass Stakes bets here.

