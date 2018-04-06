Blue Grass Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbys makes picks

The $1 million Blue Grass Stakes, a Kentucky Derby prep race that doles out qualifying points to the top finishers, runs Saturday at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky. Post time is 6:23 p.m. ET. Good Magic, who finished third in the Fountain of Youth Stakes, is the Vegas favorite at 2-1.



Before you bet the loaded field at the 2018 Blue Grass Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Blue Grass Stakes 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.



He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.



Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.



To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Then, Demling called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his Blue Grass Stakes picks and listed where he believes all 14 horses will finish.



We can tell you he's not high on Flameaway, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1 and the winner of five of his eight career races. "Flameaway didn't have the best trip and the slower pace he wanted in the Tampa Bay Derby," Demling told SportsLine.

Flameaway finished eighth in last year's Breeders' Cup Classic Juvenile and second to Quip in the Tampa Bay Derby. Quip was slated to run in the Blue Grass Stakes 2018, but his connections have indicated he'll scratch and run in the Arkansas Derby instead. There are far better values than the 6-1 odds Flameaway is getting.



One shocker: Blended Citizen makes a run at the title despite being a long shot at 15-1. He's the only horse in the field to win a race at a mile-and-an-eighth, doing so in last month's Jeff Ruby Stakes at Turfway Park. His connections won the Blue Grass Stakes with Irap as a 20-1 long shot last year.



Demling is especially high on a "live long shot" that would net any backer a huge payday. He's including him in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets, and so should you. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $1 million Blue Grass Stakes? And what major sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Blue Grass Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Blue Grass Stakes.



Good Magic (2-1)

Free Drop Billy (5-1)

Flameaway (6-1)

Quip (6-1)

Kanthaka (10-1)

Sporting Chance (10-1)

Blended Citizen (15-1)

Marconi (15-1)

Machismo (20-1)

Arawalk (30-1)

California Night (30-1)

Gotta Go (30-1)

Tiz Mischief (30-1)

Zing Zang (30-1)