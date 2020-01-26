Bob Baffert's Mucho Gusto wins $3 million Pegasus World Cup in Florida

Mucho Gusto, the current favorite racehorse of trainer Bob Baffert, finished first at Gulfstreak Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida to win the $3 million Pegasus World Cup. Eclipse Award-winning jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. rode the horse to victory to give Baffert his second Pegasus World Cup win -- the trainer won the inaugural race in 2019 with horse Arrogate.

Here's what the victory looked like:

Pegasus World Cup (G1)

1800m , $ 3.000.000 , for 4yo& up

🇺🇸Gulfstream Park



Mucho Gusto (USA)

(4C Mucho Macho Man - Itsagiantcauseway , by Giants Causeway )

J : Irad Ortiz, Jr.

T : Bob Baffert

B : Teneri Farm Inc. & Bernardo Alvarez Calderon

O : HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled pic.twitter.com/SNKdnNTl7z — 🅼🅶 (@WorldRacing1) January 25, 2020

While Mucho Gusto ultimately took first place, it was Dale Romans' Mr Freeze that led for a majority of the race. That lead was lost after Ortiz Jr. and his horse charged for the lead on the turn to home. Mr Freeze finished in second, and War Story finished third.

$3 million Pegasus World Cup official results:

1. Mucho Gusto

2. Mr Freeze

3. War Story

4. Diamond Oops



Pegasus World Cup payout information

Mucho Gusto, 9-2 — WIN $17.60, PLACE $10.00, SHOW $7.60

Mr Freeze, 30-1 — PLACE $15.20, SHOW $10.40

War Story, 30-1 — SHOW $13.60

$1 exacta — $39.10

$0.50 trifecta — $222.40

$0.10 superfecta — $334.98



Odds were constantly changing in the months, and even days, prior to the race due to horses dropping out with other races in mind, or injuries. Two that declined invites to Pegasus were Maximum Security -- the horse that finished first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, but didn't win -- and McKinzie. The focus for them is the inaugural $20 million Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 29. Omaha Beach, an even money favorite, was scratched on Thursday due to swelling in his right hind leg, while Spun to Run (7-2) was withdrawn with hives.

Up next for the racing world is the Saudi Cup, and the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 28 at Meydan Racecourse.