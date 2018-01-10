Body of missing pro fisherman at tourney found in Florida's Lake Okeechobee
Nik Kayler's body has been found after going missing last week during a fishing tournament
Florida officials have recovered the body of professional fisherman Nik Kayler, who went missing during a tournament in Lake Okeechobee last week. His body was recovered on Wednesday by workers near Clewiston water tower. The details of Kayler's death are unknown as of now.
Kayler's disappearance led to the Costa Fishing League Worldwide tournament being cancelled as authorities continued to search for him. He disappeared along with boater Bill Kisiah, who was found and treated for hypothermia at a hospital last week. Kisiah was found clinging to his boat, which had reportedly been knocked about 50 miles off-course.
Kayler went missing after strong waves knocked him out of the boat, per WPEC-TV. The incident is still being investigated.
According to CBS News, a candlelight vigil will be held for Kayler at Scott Driver Park on Wednesday night.
Angler missing, fishing event cancelled
Florida officials are still searching for Nik Kayler after his boat didn't show up
