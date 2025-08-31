The latest Boom Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS is good for up to $100 back in site credits if your first pick loses.

The Week 1 college football schedule rolls on with two more games on Sunday, both featuring at least one ranked team. No. 13 South Carolina faces Virginia Tech at 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta, while No. 10 Miami hosts No. 6 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET. Click here to get the latest Boom Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Boom Fantasy bonus code on Sunday, August 31

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Boom Fantasy promo.

Click CLAIM BONUS on this page and download the Boom Fantasy app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or click here. Create an account with Boom Fantasy and enter the promo code CBSSPORTS. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to get started. Place your first entry, which can be any game type available on the app. If your first entry loses, you will receive your first deposit total back up to $100 in the form of site credits.

Site credit at Boom Fantasy is currency that can be used to play different games rather than coming from your own personal bankroll. Site credits hold no cash value, meaning you can't withdraw those site credits like you can with other winnings. Site credits expire after different time allotments (check terms and conditions on the app), and games won using these bonus site credits return just the winnings but not the amount you played in credit. Get started here:

Best Boom Fantasy picks for August 31

(picks via SportsLine's computer model unless otherwise noted)

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, 224.5 passing yards - Higher (1.82x)

Sellers is a darkhorse Heisman contender and a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Gamecocks will want to feature him in this spotlight matchup, and SportsLine's model is projecting that Sellers throws for 258 yards, easily clearing this passing prop line. Pick it at Boom:

Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech, 185.5 passing yards - Lower (1.75x)

Drones cleared 300 passing yards in his first start against Vanderbilt last year, but then only cleared 200 yards one more time the entire season. He averaged just 156 passing yards per game over his last six outings of the season, and SportsLine's model is calling for him to throw for 176 in this one against a South Carolina defense that allowed the third-worst passer rating in the SEC last season. Click here to sign up for Boom Fantasy:

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame, 0.5 rush + receiving TDs - Higher (1.49x)

The junior was a force for Notre Dame last year before an injury slowed his momentum in the playoffs. Prior to that, he scored at least one touchdown in every single regular season game. SportsLine's model gives him more than a 90% chance of finding the end zone in this one. Combine picks for a parlay on Boom Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.74x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Boom Fantasy. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.