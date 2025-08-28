The latest Boom Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS is good for up to $100 back in site credits if your first pick loses.

After a small Week 0 slate got the college football season warmed up, the Week 1 college football schedule brings a massive slate of games that begins on Thursday and runs throughout Labor Day weekend. Thursday's action is highlighted by Boise State vs. South Florida and Nebraska vs. Cincinnati. This Boom Fantasy promo gives new users the chance to get in on the action with and get credits if they don't succeed on their first pick. Click here to get the latest Boom Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Boom Fantasy bonus code on Thursday, August 28

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Boom Fantasy promo.

Click CLAIM BONUS on this page and download the Boom Fantasy app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or click here. Create an account with Boom Fantasy and enter the promo code CBSSPORTS. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to get started. Place your first entry, which can be any game type available on the app. If your first entry loses, you will receive your first deposit total back up to $100 in the form of site credits.

Site credit at Boom Fantasy is currency that can be used to play different games rather than coming from your own personal bankroll. Site credits hold no cash value, meaning you can't withdraw those site credits like you can with other winnings. Site credits expire after different time allotments (check terms and conditions on the app), and games won using these bonus site credits return just the winnings but not the amount you played in credit. Get started here:

Best Boom Fantasy picks for August 28

Maddux Madsen, Boise State, 217.5 passing yards - Higher (1.78x)

Madsen was a breakout star in 2024, beating former five-star recruit Malachi Nelson for the starting job and then leading the Broncos to the College Football Playoff. He threw for 3,018 yards in 2024, with his season concluding with more than 300 yards against Penn State in the playoffs. SportsLine model projects that he'll throw for 278 in this one, easily clearing this line. Pick it at Boom:

Byrum Brown, USF, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (1.78x)

Brown had a frustrating, injury-plagued 2024 season where he threw for just 836 yards and completed only 59.1% of his passes. He's back as the starter this year, but open s the season against a Boise State squad that allowed the third-worst opponent completion percentage in the Mountain West last season. SportsLine's model has him tossing 1.3 touchdowns, making 'lower' the play here. Click here to sign up for Boom Fantasy:

Dane Key, Nebraska, 53.5 receiving yards - Higher (1.8x)

The Kentucky transfer cleared this number six times with the Wildcats last season. He's penciled in as one of the top receivers on Nebraska's depth chart this year, and with Dylan Raiola under center, he has a great chance to surpass last year's numbers. SportsLine's model projects that he'll clear 90 yards in this one. Combine picks for a parlay on Boom Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.7x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Boom Fantasy. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.