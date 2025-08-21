The latest Boom Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS is good for up to $100 back in site credits if your first bet loses. The final NFL Preseason week begins on Thursday, so you could apply this Boom Fantasy promotion to Steelers vs. Panthers at 7 p.m. ET or Giants vs. Patriots at 8 p.m. ET. Markets for the latter matchup will also be interested in action on the diamond with Yankees vs. Red Sox a highlight of Thursday's MLB schedule. This Boom Fantasy promo gives new users the chance to get in on the action in either sport with little risk. Click here to get the latest Boom Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Boom Fantasy bonus code on Thursday, August 21

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Boom Fantasy promo.

Click CLAIM BONUS on this page and download the Boom Fantasy app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or click here. Create an account with Boom Fantasy and enter the promo code CBSSPORTS. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to get started. Place your first entry, which can be any game type available on the app. If your first entry loses, you will receive your first deposit total back up to $100 in the form of site credits.

Site credit at Boom Fantasy is currency that can be used to play different games rather than coming from your own personal bankroll. Site credits hold no cash value, meaning you can't withdraw those site credits like you can with other winnings. Site credits expire after different time allotments (check terms and conditions on the app), and games won using these bonus site credits return just the winnings but not the amount you played in credit.

Best Boom Fantasy picks for August 21

Skylar Thompson, Steelers, 112.5 passing yards - Over (1.8x)

With Pittsburgh having a pretty full quarterback room, Thompson may be auditioning for another team, but it's an audition going well. He lit up the scoreboard with 233 yards and three touchdowns in the preseason opener before passing for a game-high of 113 yards in the second game. Thompson's attempted 43 passes this preseason, while the rest of Pittsburgh's quarterbacks have thrown just 24 passes. With Aaron Rodgers sitting out again, Thompson should continue receiving most of the reps versus a Panthers defense that Shedeur Sanders shredded in his debut.

Tommy DeVito, Giants, 83.5 passing yards - Over (1.8x)

In their final preseason game over the last two seasons, the Giants have a combined 60 pass attempts, with DeVito making 56 of those throws. He's been the team's third-string quarterback each year and is in a similar position this season. Russell Wilson is the starter, the team won't roll out first rounder Jaxson Dart behind a third-string offensive line, and it's not like Jameis Winston needs the snaps either. So, look for DeVito's traditional spotlight in the final preseason game to be intact once again.

Dante Miller, Giants, 29.5 rushing yards - Under (1.76x)

Miller leads all running backs in both receptions (11) and receiving yards (123) this preseason while adding 39 yards on the ground. He's received more touches than expected as fourth-round rookie, Cam Skattebo, has been sidelined with injury, but the 2024 All-American returned to practice recently. New York would love to get him some touches before real football kicks off, which would cut into Miller's usage. Miller also spent all of last season on New York's practice squad, so the team is quite familiar with him, which allows this last preseason game a chance for the Giants to see what others can offer.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Boom Fantasy. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.