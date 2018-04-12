Boston Marathon 2018: Date, schedule, race times, how to watch on TV, streaming options

On your marks, get set ... go! The 2018 Boston Marathon is just days away, and with a number of big-name Americans, including 2017 men's runner-up Galen Rupp, headlining this year's crop of participants, there figure to be plenty of eyes glued on the streets of Boston on Patriots Day.

The 122nd edition of the world's oldest annual marathon, this year's race will begin on Monday morning, and it's set to feature 17 top U.S. runners in an international field that includes almost two dozen Olympians. Kenya's Geoffrey Kirui will look to defend his 2017 title against the likes of Rupp and fellow U.S. top runner Shadrack Biwott, who finished fourth a year ago, while the American women include Shalane Flanagan, who's fresh off a New York City Marathon victory; and Molly Huddle, who owns more than 20 national titles.

All of it starts on Main Street in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Monday.

How to watch

Note: All times are Eastern.

Date: Monday, April 16

Times: 8:40 a.m. (wheelchair division), 9:32 a.m. (pro women), 10 a.m. (pro men and first wave), 11:15 a.m. (final wave)

TV: WBZ Channel 4 (CBS Boston)

Stream: NBC Sports Network

WBZ coverage is for the Boston area only. National coverage (8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) on NBC Sports Network will be carried via the NBC Sports app and through Amazon Fire TV, the Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

CBSBoston.com will also broadcast live from the finish line.