Boston Marathon 2018: Date, schedule, race times, how to watch on TV, streaming options
Everything you need to know about catching this year's big race
On your marks, get set ... go! The 2018 Boston Marathon is just days away, and with a number of big-name Americans, including 2017 men's runner-up Galen Rupp, headlining this year's crop of participants, there figure to be plenty of eyes glued on the streets of Boston on Patriots Day.
The 122nd edition of the world's oldest annual marathon, this year's race will begin on Monday morning, and it's set to feature 17 top U.S. runners in an international field that includes almost two dozen Olympians. Kenya's Geoffrey Kirui will look to defend his 2017 title against the likes of Rupp and fellow U.S. top runner Shadrack Biwott, who finished fourth a year ago, while the American women include Shalane Flanagan, who's fresh off a New York City Marathon victory; and Molly Huddle, who owns more than 20 national titles.
All of it starts on Main Street in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Monday.
How to watch
Note: All times are Eastern.
Date: Monday, April 16
Times: 8:40 a.m. (wheelchair division), 9:32 a.m. (pro women), 10 a.m. (pro men and first wave), 11:15 a.m. (final wave)
TV: WBZ Channel 4 (CBS Boston)
Stream: NBC Sports Network
WBZ coverage is for the Boston area only. National coverage (8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) on NBC Sports Network will be carried via the NBC Sports app and through Amazon Fire TV, the Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.
CBSBoston.com will also broadcast live from the finish line.
-
How to watch 2018 MPSF Tournament
All the dates, times and streaming links you need to catch this weekend's tourney action
-
How to watch NASCAR at Bristol
Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's action in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Se...
-
How to watch Clark County Fair & Rodeo
All the information you need to watch and stream the rodeo this weekend
-
2018 NASCAR Cup Series season schedule
Here's everything you need to follow the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as it rolls toward...
-
Bus crash survivor wants to play hockey
The tragedy killed 15 and injured 14 more, leaving Ryan Straschnitzki unable to play hockey...
-
2018 Food City 500 odds, NASCAR picks
SportsLine simulated this week's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol 10,000 times and has some...