Boston Marathon 2018: LIVE updates, results, race times, how to watch on TV, streaming options
Follow along with Monday's big race on Patriots Day
Will the Americans bring home a win on Patriots Day in Boston? That's the big question in Monday's Boston Marathon, with a number of big-name Americans, including 2017 men's runner-up Galen Rupp and New York Marathon female winner Shalane Flanagan headlining this year's crop of participants.
The 122nd edition of the world's oldest annual marathon, this year's race will begin on Monday morning, and it's set to feature 17 top U.S. runners in an international field that includes almost two dozen Olympians. Kenya's Geoffrey Kirui will look to defend his 2017 title against the likes of Rupp and fellow U.S. top runner Shadrack Biwott, who finished fourth a year ago, while the American women include Flanagan, who's fresh off a New York City Marathon victory; and Molly Huddle, who owns more than 20 national titles.
All of it starts on Main Street in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Monday.
You can follow along with all of the action with our LIVE blog below. If the live blog isn't loading properly for you, click here.
How to watch
Note: All times are Eastern.
Date: Monday, April 16
Times: 8:40 a.m. (wheelchair division), 9:32 a.m. (pro women), 10 a.m. (pro men and first wave), 11:15 a.m. (final wave)
TV: WBZ Channel 4 (CBS Boston)
Stream: NBC Sports Network
WBZ coverage is for the Boston area only. National coverage (8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) on NBC Sports Network will be carried via the NBC Sports app and through Amazon Fire TV, the Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.
CBSBoston.com will also broadcast live from the finish line.
-
NASCAR at Bristol postponed to Monday
Here's everything you need to know to watch the conclusion of the Food City 500
-
NASCAR at Bristol picks, odds, DFS plays
Can Kyle or Kurt Busch add to their impressive win total at Bristol?
-
NASCAR at Bristol odds, picks 2018
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his Food City 500 pick...
-
Food City 500 odds, 2018 NASCAR picks
SportsLine simulated this week's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol 10,000 times and has some...
-
Food City 500: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Arkansas Derby superfecta picks
Magnum Moon, Solomini and Quip are all favorites, but does our expert think they can win?