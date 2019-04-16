Boston Marathon 2019: Marine Micah Herndon crawls to finish line at end of race to honor fallen comrades
Micah Herndon finished the marathon like a hero
There's a deep sense of patriotism tied to the Boston Marathon. Nobody embodied that spirit on Monday better than Micah Herndon, a Marine who crawled to the finish line at the end of the race.
Herndon finished the 26.2 mile race in three hours and 38 minutes. He ran it in to honor three of his fallen comrades: Mark Juarez, Matthew Ballard and Rupert Harmer.
"I run in honor of them," Herndon told The Record-Courier. "They're not here anymore. I am here, and I am able. I am lucky to still have all my limbs. I can still be active. I find fuel in the simple idea that I can run. Some cannot."
It's a humbling reminder from Herndon, who was given medical assistance after the race.
It takes a special kind of strength to complete a marathon, and Herndon had that on full display at the end of his run. Herndon said that saying the names of the three men -- whom he served with in Afghanistan -- was what kept him going.
"I feel like if I am not running, then I am doing something wrong with my life," he said. "If I get a heat cramp while running or my feet hurt or I am getting exhausted, I just keep saying their names out loud to myself. They went through much worse, so I run for them and their families."
-
Is 'Game of Thrones' sports?
Is 'Game of Thrones' sports? You bet it is
-
USA wins controversial Women's Worlds
Finland appeared to win in OT but a controversial ruling erased the goal
-
Kentucky Derby odds, picks, futures
Jody Demling has called the winners of both races all but once in the last decade
-
Arkansas Derby picks, bets, predictions
Hammerin' Hank Goldberg called the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont
-
2019 Arkansas Derby: Best expert picks
Jody Demling has also called 9 of the last 14 Preakness winners
-
Frozen Four: Duluth vs UMass odds, picks
David Kelly just locked in a pick for Saturday's Frozen Four championship game