Boston Marathon 2019: Marine Micah Herndon crawls to finish line at end of race to honor fallen comrades

There's a deep sense of patriotism tied to the Boston Marathon. Nobody embodied that spirit on Monday better than Micah Herndon, a Marine who crawled to the finish line at the end of the race.

Herndon finished the 26.2 mile race in three hours and 38 minutes. He ran it in to honor three of his fallen comrades: Mark Juarez, Matthew Ballard and Rupert Harmer.

"I run in honor of them," Herndon told The Record-Courier. "They're not here anymore. I am here, and I am able. I am lucky to still have all my limbs. I can still be active. I find fuel in the simple idea that I can run. Some cannot."

It's a humbling reminder from Herndon, who was given medical assistance after the race.

It takes a special kind of strength to complete a marathon, and Herndon had that on full display at the end of his run. Herndon said that saying the names of the three men -- whom he served with in Afghanistan -- was what kept him going.

"I feel like if I am not running, then I am doing something wrong with my life," he said. "If I get a heat cramp while running or my feet hurt or I am getting exhausted, I just keep saying their names out loud to myself. They went through much worse, so I run for them and their families."