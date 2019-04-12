Boston Marathon 2019: Watch the 123rd Boston Marathon as Des Linden attempts to defend title
Linden is among the favorites again this year
As we move into the middle of April, it's nearly time for the Boston Marathon. It begins on April 15, and it looks like it's going to be as cold as it was last year. Yuki Kawauchi won the men's division in 2018 with the slowest top time in 32 years, whereas Des Linden became the first United States woman in 33 years to win the race.
Linden is back this year looking to defend her title and become the first woman to successfully do so since 2005. As usual, the field is incredibly competitive, so she's going to have her work cut out for her. Among her challengers are Edna Kiplagat and Mare Dibaba, not to mention 2018 runner-up Sarah Sellers.
On the men's side, Kawauchi is being chased by the likes of Lelisa Desisa and last year's runner-up Geoffrey Kirui. Shadrack Biwott and Jared Ward will be leading the way for the United States.
Here's what to know about the 2019 Boston Marathon
2019 Boston Marathon
- Date: Monday, April 15
- Race start time: 9:02 a.m. EST
- Elite women start time: 9:32 a.m. EST
- Elite men start time: 10 a.m. EST
- Watch: NBC Sports Network | CBS Boston
- Stream: CBSBoston.com
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
