The Boston Marathon has a long tradition of being held on Patriots' Day, but due to the coronavirus pandemic they were forced to alter plans both in 2020 and 2021. In 2020 the marathon was canceled altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with athletes competing in a virtual marathon if they chose to.

On Tuesday, race organizers announced the 2021 installment of the race is now scheduled for Oct. 11 -- six months later than the usual date. The date shift comes with hopes of an in-person event, as more people around the United States receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Additional details including field size for the in-person race, registration dates, safety measures and protocols, and participant requirements that will be in place will be forthcoming," the Boston Athletic Association said, according to NBC Sports. "The event plan will be pending future approval from the eight cities and towns that comprise the marathon route."

The Boston Marathon is the world's oldest annual marathon, and the cancelation last year ended a streak of 123 straight years holding the race.

Other marathons have also been moved to the fall as well. As NBS Sports reports, the 2021 marathon schedule currently includes Berlin on Sept. 26, London on Oct. 3, Chicago set for Oct. 10, Boston on Oct. 11, Tokyo scheduled for Oct. 17 and New York City set for Nov. 7.

All of those marathons are schedule after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Whether those marathons actually take place in person remains to be seen.