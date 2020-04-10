Boston Marathon flowers donated to local healthcare workers

Spring flowers annually line the route of the Boston Marathon. With this year's edition being postponed until September, those flowers were given to health care workers following their shifts at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, some of the flowers were arranged in the shape of a heart outside of the Boston hospital. Daffodils, hydrangeas, pansies, and tulips were used to create the heart, which was put together by the Boston-based floral company Cityscapes.

"All morning I was teary eyed. It was amazing," Cityscapes owner Jan Goodman told the Boston Globe. "The [health care workers] kept thanking me, but they're the ones who deserve the thanks. It's overwhelming to think about what they do each day."

Many of the daffodils were slated to line the route of the Boston Marathon, which was originally scheduled for April 20 before it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A group, Marathon Daffodils, has placed 100,000 daffodils along the Boston Marathon's route every year since 2013. The daffodils honor the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing back in 2013.

Marathon Daffodils president Diane Valle told the Boston Globe that the floral company plans to donate more flowers to Boston-area hospitals in the coming days. In addition, Valle revealed that the leftover daffodils will be planted in the fall along the Boston Marathon's route for next year's installment.

"We want to help everyone remember how resilient Boston is and that we'll get through this together," Valle said.

While it's hard to see the iconic race not take place in April as it normally does, the kindness that is being shown to the hospital workers is tremendous. It's hard to express just how important those workers are and how much they're appreciated during these uncertain times.