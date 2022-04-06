On Wednesday, the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) announced the 2022 Boston Marathon and BAA 5K race will have restrictions regarding athletes from Russia and Belarus. The new rules regarding those traveling from the two countries comes after Vladimir Putin and Russia invaded Ukraine.

Anyone living in Russia or Belarus that registered for either or both races will not be permitted to compete.

Those who are Russian or Belarussian citizens, but do not live in either country, are allowed to compete in the April 18 Boston Marathon, but with restrictions. Those athletes will not be able to compete representing the flag of Russia or Belarus.

BAA President & CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement:

"Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine. We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine."

The statement on the website reads, "The B.A.A., its races, and events will not recognize the country affiliation or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice. The 2022 Boston Marathon, B.A.A. 5K, and B.A.A. Invitational Mile do not include any professional or invited athletes from Russia or Belarus."

Between the Boston Marathon and the BAA 5K there are 63 athletes from Russia and Belarus, according to the BAA. Ukraine has 44 athletes representing their country for the two races.

Those who are no longer permitted to race could be refunded, as the BAA says it will make "reasonable attempts" to give those athletes their money back. They noted the refund attempts will be made within federal and international sanction constraints.

The BAA is far from the first in sports to put restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes. Some Russian and Belarusian athletes are looking at possible bans from events, and many are not able to represent their country, play their national anthem on the podium, wave their nation's flag or have any symbols that show support for Putin or the invasion of Ukraine.