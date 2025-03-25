The 2025 NIT quarterfinals begin on Thursday night and the first of the four matchups over the next two days will featured the No. 3 seed Bradley Braves against the unseeded Chattanooga Mocs. Bradley beat North Alabama and George Mason on its run to the quarterfinal in the Dayton region and will now host on Tuesday, while Chattanooga upset No. 4 seed Middle Tennessee in triple-overtime and then took down No. 1 seed Dayton in the second round. Bradley is 28-8 on the season and was runner-up to Drake for the MVC regular-season and tournament titles while Chattanooga won the SoCon regular-season championship but was upset by Furman in the league tourney.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Carver Arena in Peoria, Ill. The Braves are 3.5-point favorite in the latest Bradley vs. Chattanooga odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5. Before making any Chattanooga vs. Bradley picks, be sure to check out the 2025 NIT predictions from legendary college basketball expert Bruce Marshall.

Marshall, SportsLine's No. 1 CBB expert, enters Tuesday's action in the 2025 NIT on a 91-61-1 roll (+2329) over his last 153 college basketball picks.

Now, Marshall has set his sights on Bradley vs. Chattanooga and just locked in his NIT quarterfinal predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see Marshall's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Chattanooga vs. Bradley:

Bradley vs. Chattanooga spread: Bradley -3.5

Bradley vs. Chattanooga over/under: 151.5 points

Bradley vs. Chattanooga money line: Bradley -166, Chattanooga +139

Bradley vs. Chattanooga picks: See picks at SportsLine



What you need to know about Bradley

Brian Wardle has steadily built Bradley into one of the best programs in the Missouri Valley Conference and the 28 wins that the Braves have collected so far are the second-most in school history. On Sunday, Bradley earned a 75-67 win over George Mason where Christian Davis scored 21 points and Corey Thomas contributed 21 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

In the 71-62 win over North Alabama earlier in the week, it was Darius Hannah who led the team with 17 points and scoring versatility has been a hallmark for the Braves all season. Four different Bradley starters average double-figures per game and the Braves led the nation in 3-point shooting (39.9%). See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Chattanooga

Meanwhile, the Mocs won the regular-season title in the Southern Conference but saw their NCAA Tournament chances dashed by an upset loss to Furman during the conference tourney. However, Dan Earl's squad has rebounded nicely during the NIT to come within a victory of matching a school record with 27 wins (four times). Two-time all-conference selection Honor Huff is averaging 15.2 points per game to lead the team this season.

The undersized guard came up huge in Sunday's 87-72 win over Dayton on the road, with Huff scoring 26 points to lead the Mocs just a few days after playing all 55 minutes in a triple-overtime win over Middle Tennessee. Huff only scored six points in that victory but he was the only played that never left the floor. Bash Wieland scored 31 points in the win over MTSU while Trey Bonham had 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bradley vs. Chattanooga picks

Marshall has looked at this 2025 NIT quarterfinal matchup from all angles and has revealed his best bet for tonight's NIT action. You can only get Marshall's pick at SportsLine.

So what is Marshall's best bet for Chattanooga vs. Bradley in Peoria on Tuesday night? Visit SportsLine now to see Bradley vs. Chattanooga best bets, all from a red-hot college basketball expert that is on a 91-61-1 (+2329) run on his NCAA hoops picks, and find out.