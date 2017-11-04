Breeders' Cup 2017: Odds, post times, live TV schedule for Saturday, late betting tips

Here's everything you need to know to get you ready for the Breeder's Cup Classic

Mike Smith will ride Arrogate, the favorite to win Saturday's Classic. USATSI

The 2017 Breeders' Cup culminates with Saturday's Classic when the best horses in the world and their jockeys will compete for a shot at the richest purse in U.S. horse racing. Mike Smith will be riding several horses throughout the Cup, including Arrogate, the favorite in the Classic by not insignificant odds. The legendary jockey will also be wearing a "Jockey Cam," so for the first time ever viewers can see what the jockey sees in real time during the race.

The Classic is, of course, the main draw. But the weekend will be packed with high stakes races that will test the mettle of the jockeys and the horses involved. The weekend at the racetrack in Del Mar is sure to packed with action, as jockeys such as Javier Castellanos and Jose L. Ortiz look to continue to make their name in the horse racing world.

How to watch the Breeders' Cup Classic

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Post time: 8:35 p.m. ET
Location: Del Mar, California
Distance: 1.25 miles
Favorite: Arrogate (Mike Smith)
Purse: $6 million

Breeders' Cup Classic horses

HorseJockeyOdds

Arrogate

Mike Smith

2-1

War Decree

Seamus Heffernan

30-1

Win the Space

Joseph Talamo

30-1

War Story

Jose L. Ortiz

30-1

Gun Runner

Florent Geroux

9-5

Mubtahiij

Drayden Van Dyke

12-1

Churchill

Ryan Moore

15-1

West Coast

Javier Castellano

6-1

Gunnevera

Edgard Zayas

30-1

Pavel

Mario Gutierrez

20-1

Collected

Martin Garcia

6-1

Friday/Saturday races

Outside of The Classic, there are a number of fantastic races throughout the weekend leading up to the Main Event. There are four races on Friday and nine on Saturday (Classic included). There is a significant amount of overlap in terms of jockeys in these races, with Smith and Castellano being among the most notable. As the weekend goes on, keep an eye on Smith in particular, who was dominant in 2017 and will look to continue that dominance in Del Mar.

RaceDateTimePurse

Juvenile Fillies Turf

Friday, Nov. 3

5:25 p.m. ET

 $1 million

Las Vegas Dirt Mile

Friday, Nov. 3

6:05 p.m. ET

 $1 million

Juvenile Turf

Friday, Nov. 3

6:50 p.m. ET

 $1 million

Longines Distaff

Friday, Nov. 3

7:35 p.m. ET

 $2 million

14 Hands Winery Juvenile Fillies

Saturday, Nov. 4

3 p.m. ET

 $2 million

Turf Sprint

Saturday, Nov. 4

3:37 p.m. ET

 $1 million

Filly & Mare Sprint

Saturday, Nov. 4

4:14 p.m. ET

 $1 million

Filly & Mare Turf

Saturday, Nov. 4

5 p.m. ET

 $2 million

Twinspires Sprint

Saturday, Nov. 4

5:37 p.m. ET

 $1.5 million

Mile

Saturday, Nov. 4

6:19 p.m. ET

 $2 million

Sentient Jet Juvenile

Saturday, Nov. 4

6:58 p.m. ET

 $2 million

Longines Turf

Saturday, Nov. 4

7:37 p.m. ET

 $4 million

Channel/live stream

All of the action will be airing on NBC Sports Network or the NBCSN app. NBC Sports Live can be found by clicking here. Check your local listings or use the channel locator to see what channel NBCSN is for you.

