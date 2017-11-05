Breeders' Cup 2017 results: LIVE updates, results, latest odds, expert picks, TV schedule
Follow along with the Breeder's Cup Classic
Who wins the 2017 Breeders' Cup Classic -- and the $6 million prize purse -- when the gun goes off at 8:35 p.m. ET from Del Mar?
Gun Runner is the favorite at 9/5, but Arrogate (2/1), Collected (6/1) and West Coast (8/1) are all nipping at his heels in this 11-horse race. More than half the field opened at 20/1 or better.
Below we'll have live highlights, results, odds, and more as the action unfolds in Saturday night's Classic -- the culmination of the 13-race Breeders' Cup.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
How to watch the Breeders' Cup Classic
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Post time: 8:35 p.m. ET
Location: Del Mar, California
Distance: 1.25 miles
Favorite: Arrogate (Mike Smith)
Purse: $6 million
Breeders' Cup Classic horses
|Horse
|Jockey
|Odds
Arrogate
Mike Smith
|2-1
War Decree
Seamus Heffernan
|30-1
Win the Space
Joseph Talamo
|30-1
War Story
Jose L. Ortiz
|30-1
Gun Runner
Florent Geroux
|5-2
Mubtahiij
Drayden Van Dyke
|12-1
Churchill
Ryan Moore
|15-1
West Coast
Javier Castellano
|4-1
Gunnevera
Edgard Zayas
|30-1
Pavel
Mario Gutierrez
|20-1
Collected
Martin Garcia
|6-1
Channel/live stream
All of the action will be airing on NBC Sports Network or the NBCSN app. NBC Sports Live can be found by clicking here. Check your local listings or use the channel locator to see what channel NBCSN is for you.
