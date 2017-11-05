Breeders' Cup 2017 results: LIVE updates, results, latest odds, expert picks, TV schedule

Can Gun Runner knock off Arrogate at the Breeders' Cup? USATSI

Who wins the 2017 Breeders' Cup Classic -- and the $6 million prize purse -- when the gun goes off at 8:35 p.m. ET from Del Mar?

Gun Runner is the favorite at 9/5, but Arrogate (2/1), Collected (6/1) and West Coast (8/1) are all nipping at his heels in this 11-horse race. More than half the field opened at 20/1 or better.

Below we'll have live highlights, results, odds, and more as the action unfolds in Saturday night's Classic -- the culmination of the 13-race Breeders' Cup.

How to watch the Breeders' Cup Classic

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Post time: 8:35 p.m. ET

Location: Del Mar, California

Distance: 1.25 miles

Favorite: Arrogate (Mike Smith)

Purse: $6 million

Breeders' Cup Classic horses

Horse Jockey Odds Arrogate Mike Smith 2-1 War Decree Seamus Heffernan 30-1 Win the Space Joseph Talamo 30-1 War Story Jose L. Ortiz 30-1 Gun Runner Florent Geroux 5-2 Mubtahiij Drayden Van Dyke 12-1 Churchill Ryan Moore 15-1 West Coast Javier Castellano 4-1 Gunnevera Edgard Zayas 30-1 Pavel Mario Gutierrez 20-1 Collected Martin Garcia 6-1

Channel/live stream

All of the action will be airing on NBC Sports Network or the NBCSN app. NBC Sports Live can be found by clicking here. Check your local listings or use the channel locator to see what channel NBCSN is for you.

