Breeders' Cup 2017 results: LIVE updates, results, latest odds, expert picks, TV schedule

Follow along with the Breeder's Cup Classic

gun-runner.jpg
Can Gun Runner knock off Arrogate at the Breeders' Cup? USATSI

Who wins the 2017 Breeders' Cup Classic -- and the $6 million prize purse -- when the gun goes off at 8:35 p.m. ET from Del Mar? 

Gun Runner is the favorite at 9/5, but Arrogate (2/1), Collected (6/1) and West Coast (8/1) are all nipping at his heels in this 11-horse race. More than half the field opened at 20/1 or better. 

Below we'll have live highlights, results, odds, and more as the action unfolds in Saturday night's Classic -- the culmination of the 13-race Breeders' Cup. 

How to watch the Breeders' Cup Classic

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Post time: 8:35 p.m. ET
Location: Del Mar, California
Distance: 1.25 miles
Favorite: Arrogate (Mike Smith)
Purse: $6 million

Breeders' Cup Classic horses

HorseJockeyOdds

Arrogate

Mike Smith

2-1

War Decree

Seamus Heffernan

30-1

Win the Space

Joseph Talamo

30-1

War Story

Jose L. Ortiz

30-1

Gun Runner

Florent Geroux

5-2

Mubtahiij

Drayden Van Dyke

12-1

Churchill

Ryan Moore

15-1

West Coast

Javier Castellano

4-1

Gunnevera

Edgard Zayas

30-1

Pavel

Mario Gutierrez

20-1

Collected

Martin Garcia

6-1

Channel/live stream

All of the action will be airing on NBC Sports Network or the NBCSN app. NBC Sports Live can be found by clicking here. Check your local listings or use the channel locator to see what channel NBCSN is for you.

