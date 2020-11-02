The Breeders' Cup is the annual horse racing event that follows the Triple Crown races on the schedule. Beginning in 2007, the Breeders' Cup was changed into a two-day event. In the history of the event, the Breeders' Cup has always taken place in the United States. This year's installment will take place at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. The draw for the annual race is scheduled to take place on Monday evening.

Below is all the information that you need to know about the 2020 Breeders' Cup. Check back for post positions and track odds:

When is the 2020 Breeders' Cup?

The 37th running of the Breeders' Cup will be held on Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7. The Breeders' Cup Classic post time is set for 5:13 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Where is the Breeders' Cup?

The Breeders' Cup will take place at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. There won't be any fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How long is the Breeders' Cup?

The Breeders' Cup will be run at its usual 1 1/4 miles around the track at Keeneland.

How to watch the 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Post time: 5:13 p.m. ET

Location: Pimlico Race Course (Baltimore, Maryland)

TV: NBC