Breeders' Cup 2024 results, highlights: Sierra Leone rallies to take title over Fierceness, Forever Young

The horse that finished second at the Kentucky Derby this year now has a major title

Sierra Leone has won the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic with a time of 2:00.78. After narrowly missing the winner's circle at the Kentucky Derby earlier this year, Sierra Leone got the job done at Del Mar in San Diego, California.

Fierceness had a lead going into the final stretch, but Sierra Leone closed well and pushed ahead to win. Fierceness finished in second place, and Forever Young wound up in third. Newgate was right behind the top three in fourth.

In a photo finish at Churchill downs just months earlier, Sierra Leone suffering a gut-wrenching second-place finish to Mystik Dan. Trainer Chad Brown, who just notched his 19th overall Breeders' Cup win, told NBC that the way the Kentucky Derby ended made this win even more special for Sierra Leone and the entire team behind the horse.

"It means so much to have this box checked, if you will, in a huge dirt race," Brown said. "Particularly for this horse because of the Kentucky Derby. That was a tough one for everyone because you never know when you're going to get there again. It's such a tough race, and for him to redeem himself and close out the year as the best three-year-old in a deep division, I couldn't be more proud. He really deserves it."

Jockey Flavien Prat claimed his sixth Breeders' Cup win, and he said he loved the pace that Sierra Leone had throughout the race.

"It felt like we were going fast up front," Prat said. "Obviously, it's hard for me to tell how fast we are going. ... It felt like there was no slowing down, so I was very pleased with that."

2024 Breeders' Cup Classic payouts

11- Sierra Leone WIN $15.80 PLACE $5.60 SHOW $3.60
9 - Fierceness PLACE $4.40 SHOW $3.20
1 - Forever Young SHOW $3.60

$2.00 Exacta (11-9) - $59.60
$1.00 Trifecta (11-9-1) - $131.20
$1.00 Superfecta (11-9-1-13) - $2,025.80

2024 Breeders' Cup Classic results

1. Sierra Leone
2. Fierceness
3. Forever Young
4. Newgate
5. Senor Buscador
6. Tapit Trice
7. Pyrenees
8. City of Troy
9. Highland Falls
10. Ushba Tesoro
11. Mixto
12. Arthur's Ride
13. Derma Sotogake
14. Next

Updates
(79)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCSports via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:51 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:50 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCSports via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:49 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:49 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:47 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:45 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCSports via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:45 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:43 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:40 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:38 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:38 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:35 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCSports via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:21 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:20 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:16 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:15 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:12 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:09 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:07 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCSports via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:04 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 10:00 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 6:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 9:58 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 5:58 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCSports via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 9:47 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 5:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCSports via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 9:45 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 5:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The jockeys and horses are taking their post positions, and we'll be racing in a matter of moments.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 9:41 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 5:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@NBCSports via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 9:25 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 5:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 9:19 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 5:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 9:06 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 5:06 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@BreedersCup via Twitter
November 2, 2024, 9:06 PM
Nov. 02, 2024, 5:06 pm EDT
See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    Live

    CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Highlights: Dillion Gabriel Propels Himself Back In Heisman Race

  • Image thumbnail
    0:27

    MUST SEE: Missed call in Oregon-Michigan game hands TD to Ducks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Franklin On PSU's Latest Frustrating Loss To OSU: 'I Own It All'

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Breaking News: Jeremiah Smith Sets Ohio State Freshman Receiving Record

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Week 10 CFB Highlights: Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois (11/2)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    5-Star CG Darryn Peterson Commits To Kansas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    CBB Season Storylines: What To Expect From Cooper Flagg

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    CBB Season Storylines: Duke Poised To Turn Talent Into Title

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    MUST SEE: Garrett Wilson Makes Unbelievable One-Handed Catch in Jets Win vs Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Rookie RB Corley Drops Ball Before Finding Endzone

See All Videos