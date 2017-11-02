Breeders' Cup at Del Mar racetrack: Can Arrogate repeat? Odds, post draw, TV, stream
The Breeders' Cup starts on Friday and will culminate with the Classic on Saturday night
The 2017 Breeders' Cup starts Friday in Del Mar, Calif., and culminates with Saturday's Classic when the best horses in the world and their jockeys will compete for a shot at a sizable purse. Mike Smith will be riding several horses throughout the Cup, including Arrogate, the favorite in the Classic by not insignificant odds. The legendary jockey will also be wearing a "Jockey Cam," so for the first time ever viewers can see what the jockey sees in real time during the race.
The Classic is, of course, the main draw. But the weekend will be packed with high stakes races that will test the mettle of the jockeys and the horses involved. The weekend at the racetrack in Del Mar is sure to packed with action, as jockeys such as Javier Castellanos and Jose L. Ortiz look to continue to make their name in the horse racing world.
How to watch the Breeders' Cup Classic
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Post time: 8:35 p.m. ET
Location: Del Mar, California
Distance: 1.25 miles
Favorite: Arrogate (Mike Smith)
Purse: $6 million
Breeders' Cup Classic horses
|Horse
|Jockey
|Odds
Arrogate
Mike Smith
|2-1
War Decree
Seamus Heffernan
|30-1
Win the Space
Joseph Talamo
|30-1
War Story
Jose L. Ortiz
|30-1
Gun Runner
Florent Geroux
|9-5
Mubtahiij
Drayden Van Dyke
|12-1
Churchill
Ryan Moore
|15-1
West Coast
Javier Castellano
|6-1
Gunnevera
Edgard Zayas
|30-1
Pavel
Mario Gutierrez
|20-1
Collected
Martin Garcia
|6-1
Friday/Saturday races
Outside of The Classic, there are a number of fantastic races throughout the weekend leading up to the Main Event. There are four races on Friday and nine on Saturday (Classic included). There is a significant amount of overlap in terms of jockeys in these races, with Smith and Castellano being among the most notable. As the weekend goes on, keep an eye on Smith in particular, who was dominant in 2017 and will look to continue that dominance in Del Mar.
|Race
|Date
|Time
|Purse
Juvenile Fillies Turf
Friday, Nov. 3
5:25 p.m. ET
|$1 million
Las Vegas Dirt Mile
Friday, Nov. 3
6:05 p.m. ET
|$1 million
Juvenile Turf
Friday, Nov. 3
6:50 p.m. ET
|$1 million
Longines Distaff
Friday, Nov. 3
7:35 p.m. ET
|$2 million
14 Hands Winery Juvenile Fillies
Saturday, Nov. 4
3 p.m. ET
|$2 million
Turf Sprint
Saturday, Nov. 4
3:37 p.m. ET
|$1 million
Filly & Mare Sprint
Saturday, Nov. 4
4:14 p.m. ET
|$1 million
Filly & Mare Turf
Saturday, Nov. 4
5 p.m. ET
|$2 million
Twinspires Sprint
Saturday, Nov. 4
5:37 p.m. ET
|$1.5 million
Mile
Saturday, Nov. 4
6:19 p.m. ET
|$2 million
Sentient Jet Juvenile
Saturday, Nov. 4
6:58 p.m. ET
|$2 million
Longines Turf
Saturday, Nov. 4
7:37 p.m. ET
|$4 million
Channel/live stream
All of the action will be airing on NBC Sports Network or the NBCSN app. NBC Sports Live can be found by clicking here. Check your local listings or use the channel locator to see what channel NBCSN is for you.
