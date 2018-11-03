Breeders' Cup Classic 2018 LIVE updates: Contenders, odds, lineup, purse, results

SportsLine's Jody Demling nailed Gun Runner winning last year's Breeders' Cup Classic. This year, he's extremely high on a speedy long shot that appears to be peaking at just the right time. Visit SportsLine right now to get the pick, plus exotics and a complete projected leaderboard.

The Super Bowl of horse racing has arrived, and a whopping $6 million is at stake at the Breeders' Cup Classic, a year-end showcase held at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.

The Derby may draw more eyes, but the Breeders' Cup Classic has long been one of the richest races in thoroughbred competition, if not the premier event of the sport -- the fourth and final leg of the Grand Slam of Thoroughbred racing after the American Triple Crown circuit. Often featuring U.S. Horse of the Year candidates and notoriously more difficult to predict, the event began on Friday from Louisville with the first of 14 races, and it concludes with the Cup Classic itself on Saturday night -- a finale touting a $6-million purse.

This year's Breeders' Cup marks the 35th running of the Classic and will be broadcast by NBC with a scheduled post time of 5:44 p.m. ET.

2018 Triple Crown winner and Horse of the Year favorite Justify was originally set to compete at Churchill Downs with an opportunity to sweep this year's Grand Slam, but an injury forced him into retirement over the summer. 2015 Breeders' Cup winner and fellow Triple Crown champion American Pharaoh, another Bob Baffert-trained horse, highlights the weekend undercard.

Baffert will have two horses, McKinzie and West Coast, running in the Classic, but the early favorite is Accelerate:

Post positions, odds

Post Position Horse Odds 1 Thunder Snow 15/1 2 Roaring Lion 12/1 3 Catholic Boy 6/1 4 Gunnerva 20/1 5 Lone Sailor 50/1 6 McKinzie 6/1 7 West Coast 5/1 8 Pavel 30/1 9 Mendelssohn 12/1 10 Yoshida 10/1 11 Mind Your Biscuits 8/1 12 Axelrod 30/1 13 Discreet Lover 30/1 14 Accelerate 7/2

