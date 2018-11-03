Breeders' Cup Classic 2018 LIVE updates: Contenders, odds, lineup, purse, results
Live news, notes and results from Saturday's action at Churchill Downs
The Super Bowl of horse racing has arrived, and a whopping $6 million is at stake at the Breeders' Cup Classic, a year-end showcase held at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.
The Derby may draw more eyes, but the Breeders' Cup Classic has long been one of the richest races in thoroughbred competition, if not the premier event of the sport -- the fourth and final leg of the Grand Slam of Thoroughbred racing after the American Triple Crown circuit. Often featuring U.S. Horse of the Year candidates and notoriously more difficult to predict, the event began on Friday from Louisville with the first of 14 races, and it concludes with the Cup Classic itself on Saturday night -- a finale touting a $6-million purse.
This year's Breeders' Cup marks the 35th running of the Classic and will be broadcast by NBC with a scheduled post time of 5:44 p.m. ET.
2018 Triple Crown winner and Horse of the Year favorite Justify was originally set to compete at Churchill Downs with an opportunity to sweep this year's Grand Slam, but an injury forced him into retirement over the summer. 2015 Breeders' Cup winner and fellow Triple Crown champion American Pharaoh, another Bob Baffert-trained horse, highlights the weekend undercard.
Baffert will have two horses, McKinzie and West Coast, running in the Classic, but the early favorite is Accelerate:
Post positions, odds
Post Position
Horse
Odds
1
Thunder Snow
15/1
2
Roaring Lion
12/1
3
Catholic Boy
6/1
4
Gunnerva
20/1
5
Lone Sailor
50/1
6
McKinzie
6/1
7
West Coast
5/1
8
Pavel
30/1
9
Mendelssohn
12/1
10
Yoshida
10/1
11
Mind Your Biscuits
8/1
12
Axelrod
30/1
13
Discreet Lover
30/1
14
Accelerate
7/2
Live 2018 Breeders' Cup updates
