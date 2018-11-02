Breeders' Cup Classic 2018 odds, top contenders, lineup: Horse racing legend who predicted Triple Crown races releases picks

Everyone has an opinion on the Breeders' Cup Classic, one of the most wagered-on horse races of the year. The 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic marks its 35th running and this time, the field heads to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., the site of the annual Kentucky Derby. Five horses are listed at lower than 10-1 Breeders' Cup Classic odds on the storied track, led by Accelerate, who's going off at 5-2. A bright, sunny day with temperatures in the upper 50s is expected, a far cry from the sloppy conditions we saw at the Kentucky Derby in May when Justify roared to the title. Before you lock in your 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, you need to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

If you put $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have won over $11,000. You'd also be rolling in it if you followed his picks for the Arlington Million in August, as he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout. He also picked a 39-1 horse to show in the Secretariat Stakes, and that one paid off too.



Goldberg was also dead-on about the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park, as he nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He even won the Pick 4 at Monmouth that weekend. In mid-August, he confidently picked Accelerate to take the Pacific Classic. The 2018 Breeders' Cup favorite went out and won by more than 12 lengths.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. Last year at the Preakness, for example, he chatted up Chad Brown, the trainer for Cloud Computing, before the race. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness."

When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.

Now that the 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic lineup is set, Goldberg is releasing his picks, predictions and exotic bets over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's not going with Mind Your Biscuits, a popular pick who was at 12-1 Breeders' Cup odds just a week ago, but was listed at 6-1 on the morning line. Goldberg believes Mind Your Biscuits may jump out to a quick start, but will eventually fade and finish off the board.

"He's a sprinter and better suited for the one-mile distance," Goldberg told SportsLine. "This is too far and against too tough competition." Mind Your Biscuits has just two wins in his last eight starts, including a sixth-place finish in the Forego Handicap at Saratoga last August. He was the runner-up in the Whitney Stakes, Metropolitan Handicap, and Cigar Mile, and will run from the No. 11 post at the 2018 Breeders' Cup.

