The Breeders' Cup Classic doesn't have the extensive history of the Triple Crown, but is the final jewel in horse racing's grand slam. Famed trainer Todd Pletcher has only won the Breeders' Cup Classic once, in 2019 with Vino Rosso, but returns this year with two entries in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic. Life Is Good is considered the favorite of the duo, and is 6-1 in the latest 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Pletcher's second horse, Happy Saver, holds the longest odds in the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 at 30-1 and hasn't won a graded stakes race in more than two years. Flightline is the 3-5 favorite in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Three of the winningest trainers in Breeders' Cup history will square off with a trio of horses again in this year's Breeders' Cup 2022. Controversial trainer Bob Baffert has won three Classics and has 15 Breeders' Cup wins overall. His 2022 horse, Taiba, holds 8-1 Breeders' Cup Classic odds 2022 behind Epicenter (5-1), who is trained by Steve Asmussen. The latter is even with three other trainers for the second-most Classic wins behind Baffert (two). One of those trainers tied with Asmussen is William Mott, whose 10-1 entry, Olympiad, will be part of the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic lineup. The most recent Classic winner of the group is Baffert, who won with Arrogate in 2016.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Breeders' Cup Classic like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes, the horse racing calendar's last major race, four of the last fives years, including an exacta this year with Mo Donegal.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Breeders' Cup 2022. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years.

He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic bets here.

Top 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Breeders' Cup Classic Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $65.20 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic with Knicks Go and Medina Spirit.

Breeders' Cup Classic Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $83.90 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic with Knicks Go, Medina Spirit and Essential Quality.

Breeders' Cup Classic Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $170.10 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic with Knicks Go, Medina Spirit Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Flightline (3-5), he plans to hold tickets with Epicenter (5-1) and a double-digit underdog who could really spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic.

2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, field, contenders