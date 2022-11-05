For the second time in three years, Keeneland Race Course will host the Breeders' Cup World Championships. The 2020 event was held without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic will have a full crowd on-hand. Those in attendance will get to witness the culmination of a potentially historic season by four-year-old colt Flightline. The son of Tapit has won all five of his races and is the favorite in the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022. The John Sadler-trained horse is the 3-5 favorite in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds ahead of Saturday's race. He is part of a robust 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field that also features Epicenter (5-1), Life is Good (6-1), Taiba (8-1) and Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike (20-1). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The Breeders' Cup Classic is thought of as the premier horse racing event in the United States, but it's not just limited to American-born horses. In the 38-year history of the race, four international horses have claimed the Breeders' Cup Classic title: Black Tie Affair (1991, Ireland), Arcangues (1993, France), Awesome Again (1998, Canada) and Invasor (2006, Argentina). Arcangues also holds the distinction of being the biggest longshot winner in Breeders' Cup Classic history. He went off at 133-1 odds to give jockey Jerry Bailey the second of his record-tying five wins. Across all 14 races at the Breeders' Cup World Championships, Arcangues remains the only horse with odds of 100-1 or greater to win.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Breeders' Cup Classic like this

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes, the horse racing calendar's last major race, four of the last fives years, including an exacta this year with Mo Donegal.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Breeders' Cup 2022. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years.

He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic bets here.

Here's a refresher on these types of bets:

Breeders' Cup Classic Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $65.20 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic with Knicks Go and Medina Spirit.

Breeders' Cup Classic Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $83.90 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic with Knicks Go, Medina Spirit and Essential Quality.

Breeders' Cup Classic Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $170.10 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic with Knicks Go, Medina Spirit Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie.

Flightline (3-5) and Epicenter (5-1) are among the top contenders.

Exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers are popular betting options for the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022.

The 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic features multiple betting combinations.

