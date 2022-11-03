The richest horse race in North America will take place on Saturday, the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic. With a purse of $6 million, the Breeders' Cup 2022 attracts the top horses from all over the world, with the winner also often taking home Horse of the Year honors. The Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 will take place at Keeneland Race Course and measures 1 1/4 miles, the same distance as the Kentucky Derby. This year's Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, is part of Saturday's 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic lineup, but is a 20-1 underdog in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. The favorite in the latest Breeders' Cup Classic odds 2022 is the 5-0 Flightline, while other horses include Epicenter (5-1), Life is Good (6-1) and Taiba (8-1). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Unlike the Triple Crown races which are limited to three-year-olds, the Breeders' Cup Classic is for thoroughbreds age three and older. That means horses can compete in the event multiple times, and that has happened many times previously. Several horses have three starts in the race, while just a single horse has won the event more than once, Tiznow in 2000 and 2001. His first victory came after being supplemented to the field, and he defeated two Triple Crown race-winning horses in the race. His 2001 win came just 12 miles from Ground Zero and just weeks after the 9/11 attacks as he rallied down the backstretch for a victory. Tiznow retired to stud in 2002.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes, the horse racing calendar's last major race, four of the last fives years, including an exacta this year with Mo Donegal.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Breeders' Cup 2022. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years.

He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta.

Top 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Breeders' Cup Classic Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $65.20 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic with Knicks Go and Medina Spirit.

Breeders' Cup Classic Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $83.90 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic with Knicks Go, Medina Spirit and Essential Quality.

Breeders' Cup Classic Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $170.10 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic with Knicks Go, Medina Spirit Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie.

