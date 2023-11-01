The 2023 Breeders' Cup will be a 14-race extravaganza that takes place over two days in Southern California. The headlining event will be the $6 million 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday. A collection of 12 of the best horses will make up the 2023 Breeders' Classic field and the race could further complicate the battle for horse of the year. Kentucky Derby winner Mage and Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo were both scratched in the leadup to the race. Arabian Knight is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, while four-year-old White Abarrio (4-1) won four of his first five races and is coming off a Grade 1 win over a loaded field at the Whitney Stakes. Post time is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic will be the 40th running of this world championship event and it will be the 10th time that the Breeders' Cup weekend was hosted at Santa Anita Park. Todd Pletcher won the Breeders' Cup Classic when it was last run at Santa Anita in 2019 with Vino Rosso and he'll have two entries on Saturday with Dreamlike (30-1) and Bright Future (10-1). Last year, Flightline cemented his legacy as one of the greatest thoroughbreds in the history of American horse racing with a record 8 1/4-length victory. His trainer, John Sadler, will look to go back-to-back with Missed The Cut (30-1).

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in 2022. This is the same expert who nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.



Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $35.73 at the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic with Flightline and Olympiad.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $83.26 at the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic with Flightline, Olympiad and Taiba.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $691.60 at the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic with Flightline, Olympiad, Taiba and Rich Strike.

