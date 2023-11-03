Bob Baffert is one of the most polarizing figures in horse racing, but he's experienced unparalleled success in the sport and will try to add to his extensive resume at the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday. The crown jewel of the two-day Breeders' Cup World Championships, the Breeders' Cup Classic 2023 offers a $6 million purse, double that of the Kentucky Derby and quadruple that of the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Baffert has won a record four Breeders' Cup Classics and will have the advantage of racing at his home track, Santa Anita Park.

Baffert has won two prior Classics at Santa Anita and trains the favorite in the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, Arabian Knight. Baffert took Arabian Knight off the Kentucky Derby Trail, but he won the Pacific Classic in just his fourth career start last time out and is 3-1, ahead of White Abarrio (4-1) and Ushba Tesoro (4-1). With so much to consider while making your 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

After Flightline's historic 8 1/4-length win at Keeneland last year to cement his legacy as one of the greatest thoroughbreds in the history of American horse racing, the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic will return to Santa Anita for the 10th time. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher captured his only Breeders' Cup Classic with Vino Rosso when the race was last held at Santa Anita in 2019. Pletcher will have two horses in the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic lineup: Dreamlike (30-1) and Bright Future (10-1). Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. was in the mount for Vino Rosso in that 2019 Classic win and he'll try for his second win with White Abarrio on Saturday. White Abarrio's trainer Richard E. Dutrow won the 2005 Breeders' Cup Classic with Saint Liam.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in 2022. This is the same expert who nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.



Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $35.73 at the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic with Flightline and Olympiad.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $83.26 at the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic with Flightline, Olympiad and Taiba.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $691.60 at the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic with Flightline, Olympiad, Taiba and Rich Strike.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Arabian Knight (3-1), he is also holding tickets with Ushba Tesoro (4-1) and is using a longshot in his exotics who could spice up the payouts.

2023 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, lineup