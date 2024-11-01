City of Troy will try to prove he can run as well on dirt as he does on turf when the starting gate opens in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Del Mar. City of Troy has six wins in seven career starts, including four Group 1 victories, but he has never raced on dirt. After Saturday, he will retire to stud. City of Troy is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Travers Stakes winner Fierceness (3-1), Japanese invader Forever Young (6-1) and marathon specialist Next (8-1) are also among the 14 Breeders' Cup Classic horses.

Post time for the $7 million race is 5:41 p.m. ET. With several of the world's best horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita Park-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

She enters the Breeders' Cup Classic on a roll. This year, she correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup, predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby, and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap. On the Belmont Stakes undercard, she nailed National Treasure's win in the Met Mile and had the winner and exacta in the Woody Stephens Stakes. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely fading City of Troy, even though he is the 5-2 favorite. Bred in Kentucky but raced in Ireland, City of Troy has piled up six wins in seven career starts, including five graded-stakes wins. However, he's never faced the quality of competition that he will on Saturday and he'll also be racing on dirt for the first time in his career.

"Ballydoyle has taken 17 swings at the Classic without a score though a few have come close. This son of Justify galloped nicely over the dirt at Del Mar but draws inside where kickback could be an issue," Yu told SportsLine. "I would love to see the lads win a Classic, but the price is low with a lot of question marks." You can see all of Yu's 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic bets here.

Moreover, Yu's top pick is a horse who looks like a "willing and confident horse." She also is high on a double-digit longshot who "has been a fan favorite." She is including this horse in her 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic bets, and so should you. She's sharing which 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic horses to back only at SportsLine.

2024 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, contenders

2024 Breeders' Cup Classic post draw

1 Forever Young

2 Highland Falls

3 City of Troy

4 Mixto

5 Senor Buscador

6 Derma Sotogake

7 Ushba Tesoro

8 Pyrenees

9 Fierceness

10 Tapit Trice

11 Sierra Leone

12 Arthur's Ride

13 Newgate

14 Next