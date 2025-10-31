Outside of the Triple Crown, perhaps no horse race generates as much buzz as the Breeders' Cup Classic, with this year's running taking place on Saturday with a 6:25 p.m. ET post time. Del Mar Racetrack in the San Diego area will host the 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic, which features nine of the best thoroughbreds competing over 1 1/4 miles. The field for this year's race is loaded, even with the scratch of Derby-Belmont double winner, Sovereignty. Among those still in the field are Preakness victor, Journalism, Travers Stakes champion, Fierceness and Sierra Leone, who enters the Breeders' Cup Classic 2025 as the defending winner.

Horses aged 3 and older can compete in this race, which allows Sierra Leone to seek back-to-back wins. Fierceness is the 5-2 favorite, per the 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, with Sierra Leone and the Japan-based Forever Young both at 7-2. Journalism is at 5-1 to utilize in horse racing bets, while even a 20-1 longshot like Nevada Beach can't be overlooked as he's trained by four-time Breeders' Cup Classic winner, Bob Baffert. With several of the world's best horses set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Jeff Hochman has to say before making any 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic picks or horse racing predictions.

Hochman has shown a profit in 22 of the past 39 Triple Crown races. One example of his best picks was Big Brown in the 2008 Kentucky Derby at odds of 2-1. More recently, he swept the 2022 Triple Crown, capped off by Mo Donegal's easy win in the Belmont Stakes. In 2023, he cashed the Preakness with National Treasure. In 2024, he successfully tabbed Straight No Chaser to win, place and show in the Grade 2 Santa Anita Sprint Championship at odds of 3-2.



Hochman delivered exceptional handicapping results during the summer 2025 racing season at two of the country's premier tracks, Saratoga and Del Mar. His combined 65.7% win rate across the two tracks represents elite-level performance that significantly exceeds industry benchmarks for professional handicappers.

For the Breeders' Cup World Championships, Hochman has handicapped the 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic field, made his picks, and constructed his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One of Hochman's surprising Breeders' Cup Classic 2025 picks: He is high on Journalism (5-1), despite not being one of the top three favorites. The horse has placed either first or second in each of his last nine starts, including winning both the Preakness and the Haskell Stakes. He finished as runner-up at both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont, but the horse who beat him in those starts, Sovereignty, is no longer in the Breeders' Cup Classic field.

That brightens Journalism's prospects for Saturday, as does the recent jockey change from Umberto Rispoli to Jose Ortiz. While the former led the horse to lots of success, he has zero wins across 18 starts at the Breeders' Cup World Championships. Meanwhile, Ortiz has six victories at the series, including prevailing at the Breeders' Cup Mile last year. With the upgrade at jockey, and with his chief competition being scratched from this race, Journalism shouldn't be overlooked with Breeders' Cup Classic bets. See which horses to back here.

How to make 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic bets, picks

Instead, Hochman's top pick is a horse who is "truly elite." He's also high on a double-digit longshot who "enters on an upward trajectory" and who he classifies as a "dangerous outsider." Hochman is sharing who he likes, along with his top 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Breeders' Cup Classic 2025, and how should you construct your wagers? Check out the latest 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Hochman's picks for the Breeders' Cup Classic 2025, all from the expert who's hit a profit on 22 of the last 39 Triple Crown races.

2025 Breeders' Cup Classic horses, odds, post positions