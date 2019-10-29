Breeders' Cup Classic odds, picks 2019: McKinzie, Code of Honor, Vino Rosso predictions from horse racing insider

Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey will try to win one of the world's richest races for the first time in his career when he sends out Code of Honor in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park. The 68-year-old McGaughey has won two Triple Crown races and nine Breeders' Cup races, but never the prestigious Breeders' Cup Classic. He has a shot with Code of Honor, who is the second-biggest favorite in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds along with Vino Rosso at 4-1 on the morning line. The Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie is the 3-1 favorite in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic field of 11. Post time for the 1 1/4-mile race is 8:44 p.m. ET. With such a strong field taking the starting gate at Santa Anita, some expert help can go a long way. That's why you'll want to hear what longtime horse racing handicapper Richard Eng has to say before placing any 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic picks of your own.

Not only was Eng the turf editor and handicapper for the Las Vegas Review-Journal for 20 years, he literally wrote the book on wagering on the sport. He was the author of "Betting on Horse Racing for Dummies," the preeminent book for newcomers to horse racing. Prior to his work for the Review-Journal, Eng worked as a publicist for the New York Racing Association, Garden State Park, Monmouth Park, Santa Anita Park and Turfway Park. He's lived and breathed horse racing and knows a winner when he sees one.

To say that Eng was all-in on Justify early last year would be a massive understatement. He picked Justify when that horse was a huge 100-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby Futures Book in January 2018, even before the horse made his racing debut. He picked Justify to win all three Triple Crown races, cashing big each time.

At this year's Belmont Stakes, Eng nailed the top two horses, even though Sir Winston surprised the field at 10-1 odds, with favorite Tacitus taking second. He also nailed Seeking the Soul winning June's Stephen Foster, at 9-2 odds. Anyone who has followed Eng's lead is way up.

Eng has handicapped the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic field.

We can tell you Eng is high on Elate, an underdog at 6-1 Breeders' Cup odds 2019. This five-year-old mare trained by Bill Mott has seven wins in 18 career starts. She is coming off a second place finish to Blue Prize in the Grade 1 Spinster at Keeneland.

Eng knows that Elate should relish the 1 1/4-mile distance of the Classic. She is a perfect 3-for-3 at the distance, including a 4.5-length romp in the Delaware Handicap in July. She earned a 102 Beyer Speed Figure in that race.

Another curveball: Eng is fading Vino Rosso, the second-biggest favorite of the entire race at 4-1. In fact, Eng says Vino Rosso doesn't even hit the board. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Vino Rosso has five wins in 14 career starts. But in August he faced McKinzie and Yoshida, two rivals who also will be in the starting gate on Saturday, and was beaten by both.

Eng is backing an under-the-radar longshot to hit the board.

2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds:

McKinzie (3-1)
Code of Honor (4-1)
Vino Rosso (4-1)
Elate (6-1)
Higher Power (6-1)
Yoshida (8-1)
Mongolian Groom (12-1)
Owendale (15-1)
Seeking the Soul (20-1)
War of Will (20-1)
Math Wizard (30-1)



McKinzie (3-1)

Code of Honor (4-1)

Vino Rosso (4-1)

Elate (6-1)

Higher Power (6-1)

Yoshida (8-1)

Mongolian Groom (12-1)

Owendale (15-1)

Seeking the Soul (20-1)

War of Will (20-1)

Math Wizard (30-1)