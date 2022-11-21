Brown University freshman Olivia Pichardo has made the school's varsity baseball team, according to an announcement on Monday. In doing so, Pichardo becomes the first female player in NCAA Division I history to make a varsity baseball roster.

"It was definitely a surreal moment for me because it's something that I've wanted since eighth grade," Pichardo said. "It's kind of crazy to know that I'm living out my dream right now and my ideal college experience that I've always wanted, so that's really cool."

According to the nonprofit organization "Baseball for All," there have been at least 20 female players that have played baseball at the collegiate level in some capacity with eight expected to be on rosters this season. However, Pichardo will be the only one rostered at the varsity level.

"I'm just really glad that we're having more and more female baseball players at the collegiate level, and no matter what division, it's just really good to see this progression," Pichardo added. "It's really paving the way for other girls in the next generation to also have these goals that they want to achieve and dream big and know that they can do it."

Brown head coach Grant Achilles said that Pichardo "put together the most complete walk-on tryout I have seen from a player since becoming a head coach." Achilles added that the 18-year old displayed incredible "athleticism and arm strength," which allowed her to be selected to the varsity roster.

Pichardo will serve as a utility player in both the infield and outfield for Brown as he begins her collegiate career. She has previously played for the United States Baseball women's national team in 2022 as she served as an outfielder and pitcher.