Buffalo Wild Wings may be adding sports gambling to its menu in states that allow betting

Wings. Beer. Sports. Gambling?

Buffalo Wild Wings says it's looking into sports gambling opportunities in its restaurants in states that have legalized wagering in the wake of the Supreme Court's May decision to lift a federal ban.

"As the largest sports bar in America, we believe Buffalo Wild Wings is uniquely positioned to leverage sports gaming to enhance the restaurant experience for our guests," the company said in a statement to Business Insider. "We are actively exploring opportunities, including potential partners, as we evaluate the next steps for our brand."

New Jersey, Delaware and Mississippi have already legalized sports betting, along with Nevada, and New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia have already passed bills. As many as 31 states are expected to legalize sports betting in the next five years, per Business Insider.

According to ESPN, there are other factors at play. For starters, the chain would likely need to pair with a current gaming operator to make it work. The transition could actually otherwise be relatively simple for a chain like Buffalo Wild Wings, which already has its walls filled with TVs showing sports at all hours.

The chain, which has seen its sales slump in recent years, was bought by Arby's in November. CEO Paul Brown told Business Insider that the time to innovate is now.

"I think there's an opportunity to figure out the 21st-century incarnation of what made it so successful during particularly the early 2000s," he said.

That won't be easy, as watching sports has changed so much with streaming becoming mainstream. However, the ability to bet on games could be a way to get people to leave their houses to watch games again.