Three Butler University women's soccer players have filed lawsuits against the school for allegedly experiencing sexual assault at the hands of former athletic trainer Michael Howell, according to a report from The Athletic. The three players, two of whom are no longer on the team, say Howell groomed and harassed them from 2019 to 2021.

The lawsuits refer to the plaintiffs as Jane Does 1-3, and they all accuse Howell of similar acts of sexual assault. Jane Doe 1 alleges Howell began his harassment of her in September 2021, when he subjected her to a three-hour massage in which he touched her vagina "multiple times" and "rubbed his erect penis against her hands."

That type of accusation was common among the lawsuits, and they also noted that multiple players were victimized by Howell's harassment, which sometimes occurred in private hotel rooms during road trips. The suits also allege that Howell took photos and videos of the athletes without their permission, and he is even accused of stalking and threatening multiple players. According to one lawsuit, Howell told one player he knew where she lived and described a pillow in her window.

On Sept. 28, 2021, Jane Doe 1 says she was assaulted during another lengthy massage from Howell before four players reported his conduct to women's soccer coach Tari St. John. Four days later, Butler senior associate athletic director Ralph Reiff told Howell about the "concern" and prevented him from traveling with the team on the upcoming road trip.

However, Howell was allowed to return to work on Oct. 1. Howell wasn't placed on leave by Butler until Oct. 6, and the lawsuit alleges that Howell could have used that time to dispose of incriminating evidence, including photos and videos of the athletes.

Howell was ultimately terminated in the summer of 2022, ending his employment with Butler after a decade as an athletic trainer for women's soccer, baseball, men's and women's golf, men's tennis and cheerleading.