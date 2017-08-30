Byron to drive No. 24, Elliott in No. 9 for Hendrick Motorsports next NASCAR season
Chase Elliott will move from Jeff Gordon's No. 24 to his father Bill Elliott's No. 9 next year
Hendrick Motorsports is making some big changes for 2018 with the team announcing that William Byron will take over the No. 24 Chevrolet next season while Chase Elliott will be making a move to the No. 9 car.
A video posted on Team Hendrick's Twitter page shows both drivers with their new rides.
The change is significant in different ways for both drivers. For the 19-year-old Byron, it's a chance to make a name for himself in a car made most famous by NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon. As for Elliott, he gets to return to a car number that brought him a 2014 Xfinity Series title and his Hall of Fame father, Bill Elliott, 38 of his 44 career wins as well as a championship in 1988.
"I wasn't sure I'd ever drive the '9' again," said the younger Elliott. "It's a huge deal to my family and everyone back home [in Georgia], and I hope all of our fans will be pumped to see it back on the racetrack. There's a legacy attached to that number, and I want to carry it on. I think it's awesome that Hendrick Motorsports and NAPA wanted to do this. It's impossible not to be excited."
Both Chase and Bill Elliott took to social media to share their thoughts on the announcement.
There had been speculation before Byron's call-up that he could be the driver in waiting for the No. 48 once Jimmie Johnson left. It seems, however, that the team has been able to find a work-around. Byron goes to a well-known, well-sponsored car while Elliott gets a ride that means a lot to him and his family.
"They've contributed so much to our sport, and I'm happy we can honor that history by bringing the number back," owner Rick Hendrick said. "I think fans will really love seeing it out there. I told Chase we'd only do it if he promised to win a bunch of races, so I'm going to hold him to that."
Team Hendrick also announced that the No. 5 car, currently manned by incoming free agent Kasey Kahne, will not be fielded for the first time since 1984. The No. 5 has had a variety of drivers in the past including Kahne, Mark Martin and even Kyle Busch.
Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and future No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman all expressed their thoughts on Twitter immediately after the announcement was made.
Both changes will be made to start the 2018 season. Byron is currently second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in points while Elliott is on the cusp of clinching a shot at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title while driving the No. 24 car.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
