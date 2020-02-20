BYU pole vaulter suffers gruesome injury during practice in freak accident
This pole vault attempt could not have gone any worse
A BYU pole vaulter pierced his scrotum during practice on Monday, requiring him to get 18 stitches to fix the injury. Zach McWhorter, a 21-year-old student athlete, posted an edited video of his injury on TikTok, where he revealed it to be minor, but still enough to make one squirm, details of his gruesome injury.
The video cuts off before McWhorter hits the cushion. But more information about what happened is available thanks to an interview he gave to Buzzfeed (warning: the article includes screenshots of the moment of impact). The pole vaulter told the site, "I could see right into my scrotum."
For as much as this appears to have been a worst-case scenario for any pole vaulter, McWhorter was at least fortunate enough to have a dad who not only doubled as his coach, but also works as a urologist. "Immediately after the incident, we got in his car and drove to the hospital and he sewed me up. It required 18 stitches!" the 21-year-old told Buzzfeed.
McWhorter added that he only suffered superficial damage. All he really took away from that cringe-inducing incident was a scar. He also made sure to turn his horror story into a didactic tale, telling pole vaulters to never wear shorts without spandex, and always put a cap on the end of the pole.
