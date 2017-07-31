Caeleb Dressel ties Michael Phelps with seven gold medals at world championships

Dressel celebrates a win in the 4x100 freestyle. Getty Images

Caeleb Dressel made history at the 2017 world championships in Budapest ... twice. Just one day after setting a record by winning an unprecedented three gold medals on Saturday night, Dressel wasn't quite sated. On Sunday, Dressel claimed yet another medal, netting him seven gold medals for the weekend, tied with Michael Phleps for the most in one world championship event. The world championships are swimming's second biggest event with the Olympics being the biggest.

Dressel has been downplaying comparisons to his former teammate the best he can, and he certainly has a long way to go before he's anywhere close to matching Phelps' legacy. However, the 20-year-old student at the University of Florida has certainly taken strides to cementing his own place in history. With Ryan Lochte suspended because of his antics in Rio, Dressel and Katie Ledecky are the faces of American swimming.

Dressel tweeted for the first time in a month last night, thanking everyone for all of their support throughout worlds.

Thank you everybody for the support, what a great time in Budapest! Go USA 🇺🇸 — Caeleb Dressel (@caelebdressel) July 30, 2017

And to lend a little context on what kind of person it is we're dealing with? The last thing Dressel tweeted about was making Rainbow Road easier for Florida swimming teammate Ben Lawless.

Dressel may have become a star basically overnight, but he seems ready to move on.

"I'm pretty tired, but, you know, it's been a good season, a good year, and to put together a seven-day meet, it's a really nice feeling," he said. "There's a lot more that goes into this than just the seven days that people see, so I'm very happy to be done."

In response to internalizing his accomplishment, Dressel didn't seem to have taken it in.

"I'm not sure," he said when he was asked how long it would take to sink in. "That's a good answer: I don't know."

However long it takes him to "get it," there's one thing that's for certain: Budapest will always be remembered as the budding star's coming out party, no matter what happens in the rest of his career. That was the case for Phelps when he pulled off the remarkable feat in Melbourne in 2007, and it will be for Dressel as well.