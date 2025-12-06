Missouri sports betting is wrapping up its first week since going legal on Monday, December 1, and now many in the state are looking for the top apps and the best sign-up bonuses. The latest Caesars Sportsbook bonus code CBSMO gives new users $150 in bonus bets if they win their first $5 bet. The St. Louis Blues have another game on Saturday as they take on the Ottawa Senators, but most bettors are waiting anxiously for the first Chiefs game since betting went live. That will be on 'Sunday Night Football' against the Texans in Week 14. Click here to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSMO:

See the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSMO, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Caesars Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. If you win your first bet of at least $5 on Dec. 1, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets and five profit boosts. Click here to get started:

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

A longtime fixture in the gaming industry, Caesars Sportsbook has quickly acclimated to the online sports betting scene. Here are some of the strengths of Caesars Sportsbook:

Caesars mobile app: The Caesars Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.7/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 120,000. Extensive betting markets: Caesars has nearly 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Caesars users. Caesars rewards: Caesars offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its Caesars Rewards program. As users gain points, they move up through six tiers of the Caesars Rewards program. Points can be redeemed for a variety of bonuses or benefits. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSMO:

Missouri sports betting preview

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Chiefs at -3.5 against the Texas after opening at -4.5. The over/under is 41.5. Those lines are fairly consistent across major books, but Caesars does have Kansas City as the heaviest money-line favorite, listing the Chiefs at -195. If you're looking a bit further ahead, the Chiefs are -4.5 in the lookahead lines against the Chargers for the Dec. 14 matchup.

The Blues, meanwhile, are +130 underdogs against the Senators in a Saturday matchup at 7 p.m. ET. They've been blown out in both games since Missouri sports betting launched, losing 4-1 to Anaheim on Dec. 1 and 5-2 to the Bruins on Dec. 4. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSMO:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Caesars.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.