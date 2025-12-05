Missouri sports betting went live on Monday, December 1, and many in the Show-Me State are now looking for the best sign-up bonuses. The latest Caesars Sportsbook bonus code CBSMO gives new users $150 in bonus bets if they win their first $5 bet. The St. Louis Blues have a pair of upcoming games over the weekend, but much of the attention will be on the Kansas City Chiefs as they play a massive AFC game against the Texans on 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 14. Click here to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSMO:

See the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSMO, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Caesars Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. If you win your first bet of at least $5 on Dec. 1, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets and five profit boosts. Click here to get started:

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

A longtime fixture in the gaming industry, Caesars Sportsbook has quickly acclimated to the online sports betting scene. Here are some of the strengths of Caesars Sportsbook:

Caesars mobile app: The Caesars Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.7/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 120,000. Extensive betting markets: Caesars has nearly 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Caesars users. Caesars rewards: Caesars offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its Caesars Rewards program. As users gain points, they move up through six tiers of the Caesars Rewards program. Points can be redeemed for a variety of bonuses or benefits. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSMO:

Missouri sports betting preview

The Chiefs are normally playing for a playoff bye in December, but this season has been more of a struggle as they enter the month with a 6-6 record. They'd be out of the NFL playoff bracket if the season ended today, but a win puts them right back in the mix. The latest Chiefs vs. Texans odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Kansas City at -3.5, with the over/under at 42, which is a half point higher than some other books.

Missouri basketball, meanwhile, is off to a strong 8-1 start, though the Tigers did lose their first game of the season at Notre Dame on Tuesday. They have a huge matchup coming this weekend against No. 21 Kansas at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, serving as an appetizer for the big NFL game that night. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSMO:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Caesars.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.