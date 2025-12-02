Missouri sports betting is now live following a two-week pre-registration period. The latest Caesars Sportsbook bonus code CBSMO gives new users $150 in bonus bets if they win their first $5 bet. Missouri sports bettors can now jump in at an ideal time with major sports leagues running in football, basketball, and hockey, while college football is heading towards the postseason and college basketball is heating up. Click here to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSMO:

See the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSMO, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Caesars Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. If you win your first bet of at least $5 on Dec. 1, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets and five profit boosts. Click here to get started:

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

A longtime fixture in the gaming industry, Caesars Sportsbook has quickly acclimated to the online sports betting scene. Here are some of the strengths of Caesars Sportsbook:

Caesars mobile app: The Caesars Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.7/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 120,000. Extensive betting markets: Caesars has nearly 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Caesars users. Caesars rewards: Caesars offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its Caesars Rewards program. As users gain points, they move up through six tiers of the Caesars Rewards program. Points can be redeemed for a variety of bonuses or benefits. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSMO:

Missouri sports betting preview

With three Super Bowl titles since 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs have captured the attention of bettors everywhere, but especially in the state of Missouri, where they play their home games. The Chiefs certainly remain in the mix for another Super Bowl run, but the 2025 campaign hasn't gone as smoothly. They enter Week 14 at just 6-6, and the latest NFL odds give them a little better than a 50/50 chance to make the NFL playoffs.

That should lead to huge action on a weekly basis as the Chiefs' remaining schedule includes the Texans, Chargers, Titans, Broncos and Raiders. New Missouri sports bettors will be targeting weekly picks like spreads, totals, player props and money lines, but they'll also be hammering NFL futures such as playoff odds and Super Bowl odds as Kansas City looks to surge late in this campaign. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSMO:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Caesars.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.