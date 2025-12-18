Missouri sports betting takes center stage in the college football world on Thursday as the Missouri State Bears take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Xbox Bowl at 9 p.m. ET. The latest Caesars Sportsbook bonus code CBSMO gives new users $150 in bonus bets if they win their first $5 bet on that game or any other. It's the first full year as an FBS member for Missouri State as the Bears moved from the FCS-level Missouri Valley Conference to Conference USA, and the Bears made the most of it by going 7-5 and making the postseason. Click here to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSMO:

See the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Details Caesars Missouri welcome bonus Bet $5, Get $150 If You Win Caesars Missouri promo code CBSMO Missouri teams playing this week Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers men's basketball

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer requires the code CBSMO, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Caesars Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. If you win your first bet of at least $5 on Dec. 1, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets and five profit boosts. Click here to get started:

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

A longtime fixture in the gaming industry, Caesars Sportsbook has quickly acclimated to the online sports betting scene. Here are some of the strengths of Caesars Sportsbook:

Caesars mobile app: The Caesars Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.7/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 120,000. Extensive betting markets: Caesars has nearly 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Caesars users. Caesars rewards: Caesars offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its Caesars Rewards program. As users gain points, they move up through six tiers of the Caesars Rewards program. Points can be redeemed for a variety of bonuses or benefits. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSMO:

Missouri sports betting preview

Missouri State's first-ever FBS game was a 73-13 blowout loss to USC. The Bears bounced back quickly, however, by upsetting Marshall, who was favored by 8.5 points, the next week. The Bears alternated losses and wins in their next three before a five-game winning streak was enough to get them bowl eligible before they dropped the last two of the season.

Now, Missouri State is a 1.5-point underdog against Arkansas State in the Xbox Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Bears will look to become only the fifth team to win a bowl game in their first year of FBS play, joining UCF (1996), Marshall (1999), Liberty (2019) and Coastal Carolina (2020). Caesars lists MSU at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) on the money line to win outright. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSMO:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Caesars.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.