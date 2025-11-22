Missouri sports betting pre-registration is now live ahead of the official launch on December 1, and the latest Caesars Sportsbook bonus code CBSMO gives new users $150 in bonus bets plus five profit boosts when they deposit by November 30 and win their first $5 bet on December 1. Anyone in the Show-Me State can start betting on the action after the launch, but in the meantime they'll be dialed in on big matchups like Missouri vs. Oklahoma in college football and Chiefs vs. Colts in the NFL. Click here to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSMO:

See the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Caesars Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 by Nov. 30. If you win your first bet of at least $5 on Dec. 1, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets and five profit boosts. Click here to get started:

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports operator and became one of the leading sportsbooks on the market along with its rival, DraftKings. Here are the biggest strengths of the FanDuel Sportsbook:

Caesars mobile app: The Caesars Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.7/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 120,000. Extensive betting markets: Caesars has nearly 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Caesars users. Caesars rewards: Caesars offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its Caesars Rewards program. As users gain points, they move up through six tiers of the Caesars Rewards program. Points can be redeemed for a variety of bonuses or benefits.

Missouri sports betting preview

The Oklahoma vs. Missouri college football rivalry dates back to 1902. The teams were in the Big 12 together before Missouri joined the SEC, but they've now been reunited after the Sooners came to the conference as well in 2024. Saturday marks one of the bigger matchups in the rivalry's history as the eighth-ranked Sooners look to continue their playoff push. With Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula (ankle) off the availability report and considered cleared for this game, the line has fallen from Oklahoma -8.5 to -5.5 as kickoff approaches.

The main event, however, is Chiefs vs. Colts on Sunday. The teams have taken on a bit of a role reversal this year with the Colts looking like a top AFC contender, while Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are .500 and fighting for a spot in the playoffs. The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites in this 1 p.m. ET matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSMO:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Caesars.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.