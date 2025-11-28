Missouri sports betting pre-registration is almost to the finish line with legalization going live on December 1. The latest Caesars Sportsbook bonus code CBSMO gives new users $150 in bonus bets plus five profit boosts when they deposit by November 30 and win their first $5 bet on December 1. In the meantime, Missouri sports fans can enjoy the final weekend of sports before legalization, which will be highlighted in the state by a college football matchup between Missouri and Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Click here to claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code CBSMO:

See the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code review page for a full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

This online sports betting requires the code CBSMO, and you must be a new user of legal age in Missouri. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to Caesars Sportsbook, or simply click here. Begin an account by submitting the required information like name, email and payment details. The verification process will authenticate that the user is in Missouri. Once verified, deposit at least $5 by Nov. 30. If you win your first bet of at least $5 on Dec. 1, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets and five profit boosts. Click here to get started:

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri: What should bettors know?

A longtime fixture in the gaming industry, Caesars Sportsbook has quickly acclimated to the online sports betting scene. Here's what you need to know: Here are the biggest strengths of Caesars Sportsbook:

Caesars mobile app: The Caesars Sportsbook app is rated as one of the best on the market with a 4.7/5 stars rating on Apple and a 4.6/5 stars rating on Google, with the combined number of reviews surpassing 120,000. Extensive betting markets: Caesars has nearly 20 sport offerings within its sportsbook, with a wide range of betting types available in each. From standard markets like the spread and over/under to props and futures wagering to correct score predictions and head-to-head matchups, the options are endless for Caesars users. Caesars rewards: Caesars offers numerous promos and boosts across their multiple sport offerings, but is perhaps best known for its Caesars Rewards program. As users gain points, they move up through six tiers of the Caesars Rewards program. Points can be redeemed for a variety of bonuses or benefits.

Missouri sports betting preview

Since the Chiefs played on Thanksgiving Day, the Missouri Tigers get the spotlight over the weekend. They travel to take on Arkansas, and the Tigers are 3-point road favorites. Mizzou looked like a College Football Playoff contender early in the season after a 6-1 start. They've dropped three of their past four games, however, so they're simply playing for postseason positioning at this point.

Despite that, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, who is 45-28 in six seasons at Mizzou, got a contract extension this week as his name has been linked to some other college openings. Missouri will play in a bowl game after sports betting is live, and the Tigers appear to be well situated to compete in the SEC going forward after winning 28 total games over the past three seasons. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSMO:

Responsible gaming

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See Caesars.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.