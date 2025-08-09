Week 1 of the NFL preseason takes center stage on Saturday, August 9, with eight games on the docket, beginning with Giants vs. Bills and concluding with Packers vs. Jets. No. 1 pick Cam Ward will also be in action as the Titans face the Buccaneers. There are 16 MLB games thanks to a doubleheader between the Marlins and Braves, as well as two WNBA contests on Saturday's schedule.

Sports fans looking to get into NFL betting, MLB betting and WNBA betting can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to get 10 100% profit boosts after wagering $1 or more.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

You must be a new user of legal age in a state where Caesars legitimately operates in order to claim this offer. Users will get 10 100% profit boosts to use when they place a wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -10000 or longer. You do not have to win this bet in order to get the profit boosts. For example, if you wagered $1 on the Titans to beat the Bucs, you would get the 10 profit boosts in your account once the bet is placed.

Caesars Sportsbook terms and conditions

The maximum wager for each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings for each rewarded profit boost is $2,500. Profit boosts expire in 14 days. To get started, click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page and register an account with Caesars Sportsbook. Be sure to use the code CBSDYW.

What to bet on Saturday

NFL preseason action dominates the day, and while there are several prominent franchises taking the gridiron, the most anticipated performance will be that of Ward. The Miami Hurricanes star was taken first overall by the Titans and is expected to elevate an offense that floundered last season, ranking 26th in passing yards per game and 27th in points per game. Tennessee is without receiver Treylon Burks after the receiver was released, but Ward is still surrounded by a decent skill position group with the likes of Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and Calvin Ridley. Even against Tampa Bay's backup defenders, Ward looking solid will be encouraging for Titans fans. Bet Titans-Bucs and other NFL preseason action here:

Two playoff hopefuls take the diamond Saturday when the Boston Red Sox continue their series against the San Diego Padres. Boston won in blowout fashion on Friday with a final score of 10-2. The Red Sox are sending Lucas Giolito (8-2, 3.57 ERA) to the bump, and he's coming off a dominant eight-inning performance where he allowed just one run on three hits. The Padres counter with Michael King (4-2, 2.59 ERA), who got knocked around for four runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings in his last appearance. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has issued a 'B' grade for Over 7.5 runs, with the Over hitting in 64.2% of simulations. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet Red Sox-Padres and more MLB here:

Responsible Gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and has tools like setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures to help users game responsibly. The platform also provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional assistance.