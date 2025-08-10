Week 1 of the NFL preseason officially concludes Sunday, Aug. 10, with two games on the schedule as the Chicago Bears face the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints battle the Los Angeles Chargers. Chicago appears unlikely to play a large chunk of its starters in this contest, especially after one joint practice with the Dolphins got a bit chippy. Spencer Rattler is expected to get the start for New Orleans as the Saints try to sort out the quarterback situation in Kellen Moore's first season. There are 15 MLB games and four WNBA games on Sunday's schedule.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

Caesars Sportsbook terms and conditions

What to bet on Sunday

Rattler struggled mightily in 2024, throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games. He's the favorite at the moment to start the season for the Saints, but second-round pick Tyler Shough is also a contender to take the job. New Orleans is not expected to be a playoff contender this season, so Moore can take his time when deciding which quarterback is right for the organization to successfully rebuild. The Chargers welcomed Keenan Allen back to bolster their receiver group, but it's unlikely to veteran suits up for preseason action. Jim Harbaugh likely won't send out his starters in what is L.A.'s second preseason game, with Taylor Heinicke starting at quarterback in Sunday's contest.

The Dodgers are going for a sweep of the Blue Jays when the two sides square off in the series finale Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles has gotten excellent pitching performances out of Clayton Kershaw and Blake Snell in the first two contests of the three-game set and will now expect a stellar showing from Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 3.06 ERA) on Sunday. Glasnow pitched seven innings in his last appearance, giving up just one run in a no-decision. The Blue Jays are rolling with Eric Lauer (7-2, 2.59 ERA) in an attempt to avoid a sweep. Lauer has been excellent this season and last pitched six strong innings against the Rockies, allowing just one run. The SportsLine Projection Model rates Blue Jays +1.5 as an "A" grade play, as Toronto covers in 66% of model simulations.

