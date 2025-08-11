With 11 MLB games and a WNBA contest on the schedule for Monday, Aug. 11, bettors can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens after they place a first bet of at least $1. This promo can be used on any of the top games on Monday, including Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds and Connecticut Sun at Golden State Valkyries in the lone WNBA game of the day. Get started by clicking "CLAIM BONUS" or clicking here to get your 10 100% profit boosts.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

When you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, a new user will get 10 100% profit boost tokens after they place a first bet of at least $1. Your first bet doesn't need to win or lose in order to get these profit boosts. If you bet on the Los Angeles Dodgers to beat the Los Angeles Angels and the Dodgers win, you get your winnings and stake back as well as the profit boosts as long as your wager was for $1 or more. If the Angels win in that scenario, you still would get the 10 profit boosts. Most of the other top sportsbooks are offering bonus bets, but Caesars is opting for profit boost tokens, where users can potentially double their winnings.

Caesars Sportsbook terms and conditions

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is only available to new users who've never made an account before and who are of legal age in a state where Caesars is available.

Caesars profit boost tokens expire 14 days after they're issued. One token can't be split between multiple bets. The maximum wager for a bet using a profit boost token is $25, and the maximum additional winnings for each token is $2,500. A user's first bet for this promotion must be at least $1 at -10000 odds or longer.

What to bet on Monday

Best bets on today's MLB games

The Red Sox head to Texas for a big American League matchup against the Astros. The Red Sox have been hot of late and hold one of three AL Wild Card spots right now. The Astros have been a bit more uneven of late, and that, coupled with a recent hot stretch by the Seattle Mariners, has the Astros with a slim half-game lead in the AL West. Garrett Crochet gets the nod for the Red Sox in what's been a stellar season in his first year in Boston. The hard-throwing lefty is 13-4 with a 2.24 ERA and 183 strikeouts, and he pitched seven innings of two-run ball against the Kansas City Royals in his last start. As for the Astros, Cristian Javier will make his 2025 debut and his first start since last May after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Astros covering the 1.5-run spread in 67% of its simulations. Bet on Red Sox-Astros or any of the other 10 MLB games Monday at Caesars and get 10 100% profit boost tokens:

Best bets on today's WNBA game

The only WNBA game of the day sees the Sun visit the Valkyries in the Bay Area. Golden State is coming off a win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, while the Sun fell to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. CBS Sports' Max Meyer, a WNBA expert, is backing the Valkyries to cover.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors should practice responsible gaming regardless of experience, which means not chasing losses, betting within your means and understanding the tools and resources available to you. Caesars offers responsible gaming tools and resources for its users, like voluntary self-exclusion measures. There are also national resources available, like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.