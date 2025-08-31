Three days of college football wasn't enough, was it? Week 1 of the season rolls along with two massive games on Sunday, Aug. 31, with No. 13 South Carolina hosting Virginia Tech at 3 p.m. ET and then a top 10 clash between No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 10 Miami in Florida. With the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, bettors can get 20 100% profit boosts after placing a first bet of $1 or more, and this offer can be used on either of Sunday's top college football games.

Bet on Sunday's college football games at Caesars:

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

New Caesars users can sign up with the promo code CBS20X and get 20 100% profit boosts once they place a first bet of $1 or more. This offer can be used on any of Sunday's top games, including the two college football contests on the schedule. Bet $1 or more at -10000 odds or longer, and your account will be credited with 20 100% profit boost tokens.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions

This offer is only available to brand-new Caesars users. Additionally, new users must be of legal age and in a state where Caesars operates. Deposit $10 or more when signing up. Profit boosts expire 14 days after they're credited, and a single profit boost token can't be split between multiple bets. Additionally, profit boosts can't be combined with bonus bets. The maximum wager for each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings on each rewarded profit boost is $2,500.

Sign up with Caesars and get profit boost tokens today:

Best bets on Sunday, August 31

The first of Sunday's two games sees South Carolina host Virginia Tech. There's a personal element to this matchup, as Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer is a Virginia Tech alum who played and later coached at the school under his dad, Frank, the winningest coach in program history. The younger Beamer has a good thing going at South Carolina right now, as his quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and the team is coming off a 9-4 campaign and is seen by many as a College Football Playoff contender in 2025. As for the Hokies, Brent Pry enters Year 4 running the show, and he's compiled just a 16-21 record, including a 6-7 mark last year. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, sees value backing Virginia Tech on the money line as the Hokies win in 34% of simulations at +235 odds.

The night game sees two longtime rivals face off once again, with Miami hosting Notre Dame in a top 10 clash. The Irish are fresh off a run to the College Football National Championship Game, where they fell to Ohio State. Marcus Freeman's team is replacing a lot of talent, namely quarterback Riley Leonard, whom the team is replacing with freshman CJ Carr. Miami is also replacing a top-end quarterback in Cam Ward, who was the No. 1 pick in this year's draft after a stellar 2024 season for the Hurricanes. Miami went to the portal and got former Georgia starter Carson Beck, who has plenty of big-game experience. He joins a Hurricanes offense that has a very veteran offensive line and some playmakers to get the ball to. The model likes the Irish in this one, as Notre Dame wins in 76% of simulations, returning value at -143 odds and receiving an 'A' grade from the model.

Bet on college football games at Caesars on Sunday and get profit boosts:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, which includes not chasing losses and betting within their means while sticking to an allotted bankroll. Caesars offers various gaming limit tools for its users, like time and wager limits, in addition to self-exclusion measures. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER 24/7.