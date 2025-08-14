Thursday's sports schedule includes seven MLB games and the first round of the PGA Tour's BMW Championship, giving new users plenty of opportunities to use the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, good for ten 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. The Cleveland Guardians are one game back of the final American League Wild Card spot as they wrap up their three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Cleveland is a -136 favorite in the Thursday MLB odds, while the Tigers (-220 vs. Twins) are the heaviest favorites on the board. The first round of the 2025 BMW Championship begins on Thursday as well, with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler favored to win the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. If you're looking to place a wager on any of those events, get started by clicking "CLAIM BONUS" or click here to get your 10 100% profit boosts:

What to bet on Thursday

Best bets for today's MLB games

In MLB betting, the Tigers are listed as -210 favorites with ace Tarik Skubal on the mound. Skubal is 11-3 with a 2.35 ERA, and Caesars has him as a heavy -400 favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award. He is coming off an uncharacteristically short outing against the Angels last week, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks across just 4.2 innings. It was the first time in 39 starts that he failed to complete five innings, so he will be looking to bounce back against the Twins.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Skubal finishing with 7.8 strikeouts in 6.6 innings in its latest simulations. Bet on Tigers-Twins or any of the other MLB games at Caesars and get 10 100% profit boost tokens.

Best bets for the BMW Championship

Scheffler is coming off a T3 finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was the first leg of the PGA Tour Playoffs. He is the +230 favorite in the BMW Championship odds at Caesars, while last week's winner, Justin Rose, is a 35-1 longshot. Rory McIlroy is second on the PGA odds board at +750 as he makes his return after sitting out last week. The final pairing tees off at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, but there will be live betting opportunities throughout the day.

SportsLine's proven computer model, which has nailed 16 majors entering the weekend, is backing Jhonattan Vegas to record a top-20 finish at +160. Bet on the PGA Tour at Caesars and get 10 100% profit boost tokens.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors should practice responsible gaming regardless of experience, which means not chasing losses, betting within your means and understanding the tools and resources available to you. Caesars offers responsible gaming tools and resources for its users, like voluntary self-exclusion measures. There are also national resources available, like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.