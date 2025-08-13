The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW provides new users with 10 100% profit boost tokens after they place a first bet of at least $1. That bodes well for bettors looking to place a wager on Wednesday. There are 15 MLB games and four WNBA matchups set to unfold, while the second event in the FedEx Cup Playoffs gets underway when the BMW Championship tees off Thursday. If you're looking to place a wager on any of those events, get started by clicking "CLAIM BONUS" or clicking here to get your 10 100% profit boosts:

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo

When you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, a new user will get 10 100% profit boost tokens after they place a first bet of at least $1. Your first bet doesn't need to win or lose in order to get these profit boosts. If you bet on the Los Angeles Dodgers to beat the Los Angeles Angels and the Dodgers win, you get your winnings and stake back, as well as the profit boosts, as long as your wager was for $1 or more. If the Angels win in that scenario, you still would get the 10 profit boosts. Most of the other top sportsbooks are offering bonus bets, but Caesars is opting for profit boost tokens, where users can potentially double their winnings.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is only available to new users who've never made an account before and who are of legal age in a state where Caesars is available.

Caesars profit boost tokens expire 14 days after they're issued. One token can't be split between multiple bets. The maximum wager for a bet using a profit boost token is $25, and the maximum additional winnings for each token is $2,500. A user's first bet for this promotion must be at least $1 at -10000 odds or longer.



What to bet on Wednesday

Best bets on today's MLB games

In MLB betting, the New York Mets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 13-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Pete Alonso passed Darryl Strawberry for most home runs in Mets history with his two home run performance last night. According to the latest MLB odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Mets are -205 money line favorites on Wednesday, while the Braves are +170 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 9, and Alonso is +250 to hit a home run.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Braves covering the 1.5-run spread in 63% of simulations. Bet on Braves-Mets or any of the other MLB games at Caesars and get 10 100% profit boost tokens.

Best bets on today's WNBA game

Wednesday's WNBA schedule features four games, including a cross-conference tilt between the Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm, giving you plenty of opportunities for WNBA betting. The Dream enter tonight's matchup having won five consecutive games, while the Storm have lost five straight. According to the latest WNBA odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Storm are favored by 2.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 161. CBS Sports' Max Meyer, a WNBA expert, is backing Atlanta to cover the spread on the road, saying "Until Seattle turns it around, fading the Storm has to be the move." Bet on every WNBA game at Caesars and get 10 100% profit boost tokens.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors should practice responsible gaming regardless of experience, which means not chasing losses, betting within your means and understanding the tools and resources available to you. Caesars offers responsible gaming tools and resources for its users, like voluntary self-exclusion measures. There are also national resources available, like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.