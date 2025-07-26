The sports world has both WNBA and MLB games taking place on Saturday, July 26, and now sports betters can take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users 10 100% profit boosts after making their first wager. The Los Angeles Sparks visit the New York Liberty in a cross-conference showdown at 7 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, a full MLB slate will take place for online sports betting, including an intraleague bout between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox at 7:15 p.m. ET. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here or click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Saturday WNBA and MLB betting, and more.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Follow these instructions to get the Caesars Sportsbook promo code if you are a new user who is at least 21 years of age.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which takes you to Caesars Sportsbook, or click here. Register for a Caesars Sportsbook account and use the promo code CBSDYW when signing up. Put in a first deposit of at least $10. Make a first bet of $1+ on any wager with odds of -10000 or longer.

After that initial wager is placed, Caesars will award the new user with 10 100% profit boosts to potentially double your winnings on 10 bets. The most you can bet on each of the profit boost tokens is $25, and the maximum amount you can win on each is $2,500. The profit boost tokens expire in 14 days.

Saturday MLB betting preview

The Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays square off in a battle between first-place teams at 6:10 p.m. ET. The Tigers are in a massive slump, losing five games in a row. They are 60-45 on the season but still own a 7.5 game lead in the AL West over the Cleveland Guardians. Meanwhile, Toronto is on a three-game winning streak. Yesterday, they took down the Tigers 6-2, securing a win in the first two games of the series. Detroit is a -195 favorite, with the Blue Jays being +162 favorites in the latest Saturday MLB odds for MLB betting on Caesars Sportsbook.

Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.19 ERA) gets on the hill for Detroit, while Kevin Gausman (7-7, 4.01 ERA) is starting for the Blue Jays. Skubal's strikeouts are listed at 6.5 (Over -135) on Caesars. He's cleared that number in 10 of his last 15 outings. Other notable matchups have the Athletics vs. Astros (-205), Phillies (-120) vs. Yankees, and Diamondbacks (-135) vs. Pirates. Bet the MLB at Caesars Sportsbook here and get 10 profit boost tokens:

Saturday WNBA betting preview

Saturday's WNBA schedule features two games. The New York Liberty are hosting the Los Angeles Sparks, playing at 7 p.m. ET. New York has the second-best record in the league at 17-6, with the Sparks owning a 10-14 record. Breanna Stewart is averaging a team-high 19.6 points. The Liberty are 11.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 175.5 in the latest WNBA odds. Bet the WNBA at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is an extremely important part of sports betting, and Caesars Sportsbook has tools to help, including setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures. The sportsbook also has contact information for state and national resources, such as calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER.