With both All-Star Games behind the MLB and WNBA, each contest seemingly carries a little more significance with the second half of the season underway, and sports bettors can take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, which gives new users 10 100% profit boosts after making their first wager on Tuesday, July 22. The WNBA season resumes with a five-game slate, and MLB has a full 15-game schedule on Tuesday for online sports betting. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here or click "CLAIM BONUS" below to get the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Tuesday WNBA and MLB betting, and more.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Follow these instructions to get the Caesars Sportsbook promo code if you are a new user who is at least 21 years of age.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which takes you to Caesars Sportsbook, or click here. Register for a Caesars Sportsbook account and use the promo code CBSDYW when signing up. Put in a first deposit of at least $10. Make a first bet of $1+ on any wager with odds of -10000 or longer.

After that initial wager is placed, Caesars will award the new user with 10 100% profit boosts to potentially double your winnings on 10 bets. The most you can bet on each of the profit boost tokens is $25, and the maximum amount you can win on each is $2,500. The profit boost tokens expire in 14 days.

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Jacob deGrom takes the mound for the Texas Rangers against the Athletics as the future Hall of Famer is still one of the sport's elite pitchers, even at 37 years old. DeGrom is 9-2 with a 2.32 ERA and 0.91 WHIP, with both his ERA and WHIP ranking fourth in baseball. The two-time Cy Young winner has allowed two runs or fewer in 15 of his last 16 starts, including allowing two runs in six innings against the Astros on July 12.

The Rangers are -225 favorites, with the Athletics as +185 underdogs in the latest Tuesday MLB odds for MLB betting on Caesars Sportsbook. The Rangers split their two deGrom starts against the Athletics this season, despite deGrom allowing just two runs in 11 1/3 innings, with the Texas ace striking out 13. DeGrom's strikeout over/under is set at 6.5 (Over -130) with his earned runs allowed at 1.5 (Under -125) for MLB player props on Caesars Sportsbook. Other notable matchups include Angels vs. Mets (-170), Giants vs. Braves (-120) and Brewers vs. Mariners (-125). Bet the MLB at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Tuesday WNBA betting preview

The WNBA season returns for regular-season action for the first time since Wednesday with a five-game slate on Tuesday out of the WNBA All-Star Break. The Minnesota Lynx, who have the best record in the WNBA at 20-4, host the Chicago Sky (7-15) at 8 p.m. ET with Minnesota's success catapulted by the league's leading scorer in Napheesa Collier, who is averaging 23.2 points per game. Collier scored a WNBA record 36 points in the All-Star Game, and her over/under for total points is set at 21.5 on Caesars Sportsbook on Tuesday. The Lynx are 15.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 159 points in the latest WNBA odds. Bet the WNBA at Caesars Sportsbook here:

PGA Tour betting

With the four majors completed for 2025, the PGA Tour season resumes on Thursday, July 24, as the chase for the FedEx Cup championship takes over the spotlight beginning with the 3M Open this weekend. Many of the world's top golfers, including Open Champion Scottie Scheffler, are bypassing the 3M Open, which creates parity among the favorites in the latest 2025 3M Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Maverick McNealy, Chris Gotterup and Sam Burns are all +1800 co-favorites on Caesars Sportsbook with Burns having the lowest odds of the trio (+230) to finish in the top 10. The 2025 3M Open tees off from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., and with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code, you can claim your 10 (ten) 100% profit boost tokens here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is an extremely important part of sports betting, and Caesars Sportsbook has tools to help, including setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures. The sportsbook also has contact information for state national resources, such as calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER.